Ladbrokes King George VI Chase: Gaelic Warrior and Fact To File both on target

Willie Mullins has confirmed that both Gaelic Warrior and Fact To File are set to head to Kempton for the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase on Boxing Day.
The pair fought out a titanic duel for the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase on their respective reappearances and there was the option for one to stay at home for the Savills Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas.
However, the rematch is on – this time over in England, with the trainer telling sportinglife.com: “The plan, if everything continues to go according to plan with both horses, is for Gaelic Warrior and Fact To File to go to Kempton for the King George.
"Both horses are in good form.”
One horse who won’t be travelling across though is Lossiemouth, with Mullins looking at Leopardstown’s December Hurdle on December 29 for her likely target rather than the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle in which she chased home Constitution Hill last year.
She is currently ante-post favourite for the Unibet Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March.
