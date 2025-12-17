Menu icon
Gaelic Warrior (far side) gets the better of Fact To File

Ladbrokes King George VI Chase: Gaelic Warrior and Fact To File both on target

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Wed December 17, 2025 · 2h ago

Willie Mullins has confirmed that both Gaelic Warrior and Fact To File are set to head to Kempton for the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase on Boxing Day.

The pair fought out a titanic duel for the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase on their respective reappearances and there was the option for one to stay at home for the Savills Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas.

However, the rematch is on – this time over in England, with the trainer telling sportinglife.com: “The plan, if everything continues to go according to plan with both horses, is for Gaelic Warrior and Fact To File to go to Kempton for the King George.

"Both horses are in good form.”

One horse who won’t be travelling across though is Lossiemouth, with Mullins looking at Leopardstown’s December Hurdle on December 29 for her likely target rather than the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle in which she chased home Constitution Hill last year.

She is currently ante-post favourite for the Unibet Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

