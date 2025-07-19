Jamie Osborne on Heart Of Honor and his Meydan project

“The plan had worked, everything had gone well and a stride before and a stride after, he looked like he was in front – it was just the winning line was in the wrong place.”

The analysis is delivered in typical Jamie Osborne style: direct and to the point. “I didn’t take that very well but then I’m old enough and ugly enough to move on.” A nose: that was all which stood between a well-executed plan and try-again next year. In May 2024, a scheme that had been formulating in Osborne’s mind was launched. With the backing of owners Jim and Claire Bryce, the Lambourn-based jockey-turned-trainer was planning to send a small but select team of specifically purchased dirt horses to Dubai, with the dream of taking the Dubai Carnival by storm – and having a bit of fun along the way. “We’d been doing Dubai Carnivals for many years, and the turf races are very tough. You think you’ve got a good one and then Charlie Appleby turns up with a better one. We had seven seconds on the turf this year, all of which were to Godolphin. Godolphin have a very light presence on dirt and the plan was to see if we could compete on the dirt in Dubai in the winter," he explained. “We set out in year one buying a handful with the idea that we’d spend the summer trying to work out which the good ones were. We would take the best one or two to Dubai.”

Amongst the initial purchases, was Heart Of Honor. The dark brown colt fit the initial specification; by Santa Anita Derby winning stallion Honor A.P. and out of a Chilean-bred mare who had won the Grade One Premio Arturo Lyon Pena. A predominantly American dirt pedigree, with the early promise to suggest he could compete on the international stage. “By this time last year, Heart of Honor was probably the standout [of the dirt horses we bought]. He was still very immature but he had a way of going that made you think he might be quite good," Osborne said. “We gave him a run at Southwell, where he stayed on well to finish second and we felt he was good enough to win a maiden in Meydan, providing he took to the dirt. To say, it was our intention – it was our hope but you can’t take a once-raced horse out there and think I’m going to win a UAE Derby.” He very nearly did. Second in the UAE 2000 Guineas, the colt joined forces with Osborne’s daughter Saffie for the traditional UAE Derby Trial, the Listed Al Bastakiya, and was denied a neck in a thrilling finish with locally-trained Galactic Star. The margin was even smaller two weeks later, when Heart Of Honor lost out to Japanese raider Admire Daytona by a nose in the UAE Derby – booking a surprise passage to the Preakness and the Belmont in the process, where he finished fifth and sixth. The plan, conceived in a small corner of Berkshire, 3518 miles from the ‘wrongly placed’ winning post at Meydan, had nearly worked. It was enough to convince Osborne, and the Bryces, to give it another go. Returning to the Arqana Breeze-Up Sales in 2025, Osborne upped the ante and increased the spend, buying four dirt horses for a total of 630,000 euros. With the Heart Of Honor experience under his belt, he knew exactly the type of pedigree he was looking for. “Dirt and the ability to get two turns. There is no point us taking a really fast horse out there, or that won’t get further than six furlongs – the programme dries up for those. The dirt horses are very different and going to America reminded me what we were looking for," he said. Join The Sporting Life Racing Club in one click