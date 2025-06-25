James Owen nominates Shajak as Northumberland Plate dark horse

"The track's going to really suit him and James Doyle can ride again. So we just thought, oh, let's go again. If it comes too soon, then it comes to too soon, but it's worth it.

Speaking on Wednesday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast , Owen said: " East India Dock is a horse that takes his racing really well, he's always fresh in the morning, so in that respect he's been fresh after the race, we were thrilled with his run, and he's going to have a break to go jumping, so we thought it was wise just to roll the dice again - huge prize money, the all-weather he should like because he likes to just get his toe in a little bit.

East India Dock won the Chester Cup in early-May and is being sent into battle once more following a close-up sixth in a slightly messy running of the Ascot Stakes last week.

The ex Johnny Murtagh and Gordon Elliott-trained outsider is due to make his debut for Owen in the £150,000 two-mile contest on the Tapeta surface and is going to be joined in the field by stablemates, East India Dock, Lavender Hill Mob and Charging Thunder.

"The only issue will be if the race comes too quick after Ascot so but we won't know that until Saturday. He's been a massive horse for us and the team and he's taking us to these big days and he's got lots of big days ahead of him. Probably more (big days) ahead of him on the over jumps really where he's looked very, very progressive last year, and he's looking like he's going to imrove again with a step up in trip over jumps, so we're looking forward to the jump season with him and hopefully if we get a bit more prize money at the weekend with him it'll be fantastic."

As for the rest of the team descending on the big race at Gosforth Park this weekend, Owen is reasonably optimistic about their chances too.

He said: "Lavender Hill Mob ran well at Ascot. We were very keen for Mason (Paetel) to ride him at Ascot because he got on so well with him at Newmarket, claiming that valuable 7lb. So, it was a shame that Mason had a ban and missed Ascot, but there'll be plenty more Ascots for Mason, who's got a huge future.

"But Lavender's come out of the race great and he'll stay well. He deserves to be in the race and the Gredleys were keen to run two in the race, so he's going up there as well and it's lovely to get Mason back on claiming 7lb.

"Shajak I really like actually. He's been working well and I just thought it was a big call to go here first start up, but he didn't really take to hurdling - his Flat form has been stronger than that previously.

"His work's been really solid and I just think he's a horse we could catch fresh to run a big race and he'll sneak in at the bottom (of the weights) and another who will stay well. I hope he can nick a bit of prize money as well.

"He's done all his work actually with East India Dock, so he's a fair workhorse at home and I think he's a bit above his mark. I just think he could click, he could click and first time could be his day, that's why we're having a having a go.

"Charging Thunder is probably on or around his mark, but the great thing about Charging Thunder is we probably should have missed Chester because he was drawn wide and did far too much in a first time visor. He's very good on the synthetics, he's a strong traveller.

"I could see him travelling through the race really well and he'll stay well and he's been freshened up since Chester."