James J Braddock on course for the Curragh and Irish Derby

James J Braddock, third in the Betfred Derby at Epsom just over a fortnight ago, is on course for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh this weekend.
The Joseph O’Brien trained colt finished just over five lengths behind Christmas Day at Epsom having previously landed the Leopardstown Derby Trial.
He’s set to spearhead trainer Joseph O’Brien’s team for a race in which he holds the record as the only person in the current era to have trained and ridden the winner of Ireland’s premier Flat race.
TV pundit Kevin Blake, who part-owns the horse, said: "He appeared to have a hard race at Epsom like most of the others, but he was ridden out on the Monday afterwards and all seems fine.
"The thought immediately afterwards was to get him to the Irish Derby at the Curragh and that remains the plan.
"He’s a big boy at 16.1hh and he will have learned from his experience at Epsom. That’s a unique track and test, and the Curragh is not such a test of stamina."
We’ll learn more on Tuesday of how the race is likely to make up, with some speculation over whether James J Braddock's Oaks-winning stablemate Thundering On might be supplemented. She’s currently engaged to run in the Pretty Polly Stakes on Saturday.
Aidan O’Brien, bidding to win the Irish Classic for an 18th time and a fourth year in a row, will also make his plans clearer at Tuesday's confirmation stage.
Richard Hannon’s Bunyola Bay, who won free entry to the race with victory in the Gowran Classic, is set for be part of the British raiding team, while the Owen Burrows-trained Raaheeb, last seen landing the Sandown Classic Trial in April, is currently among those at the head of the market.
Sunday’s race has a 1.25 million euros prize fund.
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