Richard Hannon has eye on Irish Derby at the Curragh with Bunyola Bay

The Richard Hannon-trained Bunyola Bay is set to join the British raiders for next weekends Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at The Curragh.

The colt, owned by Michael Geoghegan has won both his starts this season and has already been successful across the Irish Sea. Bunyola Bay followed up a win over seven furlongs at Doncaster in April by landing the £200,000 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Gowran Classic over just short of 10 furlongs at the start of the month (replay below), and Hannon has confirmed a return to the ferry is on the cards for a shot at Ireland’s premier Classic.

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