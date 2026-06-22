Trainer Richard Hannon
Trainer Richard Hannon

Richard Hannon has eye on Irish Derby at the Curragh with Bunyola Bay

Horse Racing
Mon June 22, 2026 · 1h ago

The Richard Hannon-trained Bunyola Bay is set to join the British raiders for next weekends Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at The Curragh.

The colt, owned by Michael Geoghegan has won both his starts this season and has already been successful across the Irish Sea.

Bunyola Bay followed up a win over seven furlongs at Doncaster in April by landing the £200,000 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Gowran Classic over just short of 10 furlongs at the start of the month (replay below), and Hannon has confirmed a return to the ferry is on the cards for a shot at Ireland’s premier Classic.

Video Play Button

Unlimited Replays

of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays

Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits Sporting Life Plus - Join For FreeSporting Life Plus - Join For Free

Hannon said: “He’s a very nice horse, and travelled well that day from a nice draw.

"He’s upwardly mobile and gets the trip. He gets free entry because of the Gowran success. The Irish Derby is very attractive and that is his target."

The extent of the opposition, and Aidan O'Brien's plans to win the race for an incredible 18th time should become clearer on Tuesday when forfeits are confirmed and any supplementary entries are made.

It is understood that James J Braddock, third in the Betfred Derby at Epsom earlier this month, is another who is on course for the race.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING