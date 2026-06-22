Richard Hannon has eye on Irish Derby at the Curragh with Bunyola Bay

The Richard Hannon-trained Bunyola Bay is set to join the British raiders for next weekends Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at The Curragh.
The colt, owned by Michael Geoghegan has won both his starts this season and has already been successful across the Irish Sea.
Bunyola Bay followed up a win over seven furlongs at Doncaster in April by landing the £200,000 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Gowran Classic over just short of 10 furlongs at the start of the month (replay below), and Hannon has confirmed a return to the ferry is on the cards for a shot at Ireland’s premier Classic.
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
Hannon said: “He’s a very nice horse, and travelled well that day from a nice draw.
"He’s upwardly mobile and gets the trip. He gets free entry because of the Gowran success. The Irish Derby is very attractive and that is his target."
The extent of the opposition, and Aidan O'Brien's plans to win the race for an incredible 18th time should become clearer on Tuesday when forfeits are confirmed and any supplementary entries are made.
It is understood that James J Braddock, third in the Betfred Derby at Epsom earlier this month, is another who is on course for the race.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.