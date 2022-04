We provide a list of 10 runners you should be hoping to get in the ITV7 Sweepstake, plus those less desirable contenders who need a minor miracle to emerge on top.

For a full rundown of the Randox Grand National field, including our star ratings on every contender, follow this link, but to help you swiftly decipher whether or not your Sweepstake pick is a hit or miss, we've picked out 10 of those with the highest ratings... and seven who scored less well with just the one star.

It could be your lucky day: ESCARIA TEN ๐ŸŒŸ๐ŸŒŸ๐ŸŒŸ๐ŸŒŸ๐ŸŒŸ DELTA WORK ๐ŸŒŸ๐ŸŒŸ๐ŸŒŸ๐ŸŒŸ ANY SECOND NOW ๐ŸŒŸ๐ŸŒŸ๐ŸŒŸ๐ŸŒŸ KILDISART ๐ŸŒŸ๐ŸŒŸ๐ŸŒŸ๐ŸŒŸ RUN WILD FRED ๐ŸŒŸ๐ŸŒŸ๐ŸŒŸ๐ŸŒŸ LONGHOUSE POET ๐ŸŒŸ๐ŸŒŸ๐ŸŒŸ๐ŸŒŸ ENJOY D'ALLEN ๐ŸŒŸ๐ŸŒŸ๐ŸŒŸ๐ŸŒŸ FIDDLERONTHEROOF ๐ŸŒŸ๐ŸŒŸ๐ŸŒŸ๐ŸŒŸ SNOW LEOPARDESS ๐ŸŒŸ๐ŸŒŸ๐ŸŒŸ๐ŸŒŸ ECLAIR SURF ๐ŸŒŸ๐ŸŒŸ๐ŸŒŸ๐ŸŒŸ

You're going to need more than a slice of luck: LOSTINTRANSLATION ๐ŸŒŸ SAMCRO ๐ŸŒŸ LORD DU MESNIL ๐ŸŒŸ AGUSTA GOLD ๐ŸŒŸ CLASS CONTI ๐ŸŒŸ ANIBALE FLY ๐ŸŒŸ POKER PARTY ๐ŸŒŸ