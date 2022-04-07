Sporting Life
Play the ITV7 Grand National Sweepstake NOW

ITV7 Sweepstake - Who is a good Grand National selection?

By Sporting Life
10:42 · THU April 07, 2022

We provide a list of 10 runners you should be hoping to get in the ITV7 Sweepstake, plus those less desirable contenders who need a minor miracle to emerge on top.

For a full rundown of the Randox Grand National field, including our star ratings on every contender, follow this link, but to help you swiftly decipher whether or not your Sweepstake pick is a hit or miss, we've picked out 10 of those with the highest ratings... and seven who scored less well with just the one star.

It could be your lucky day:

ESCARIA TEN 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟

DELTA WORK 🌟🌟🌟🌟

ANY SECOND NOW 🌟🌟🌟🌟

KILDISART 🌟🌟🌟🌟

RUN WILD FRED 🌟🌟🌟🌟

LONGHOUSE POET 🌟🌟🌟🌟

ENJOY D'ALLEN 🌟🌟🌟🌟

FIDDLERONTHEROOF 🌟🌟🌟🌟

SNOW LEOPARDESS 🌟🌟🌟🌟

ECLAIR SURF 🌟🌟🌟🌟

You're going to need more than a slice of luck:

LOSTINTRANSLATION 🌟

SAMCRO 🌟

LORD DU MESNIL 🌟

AGUSTA GOLD 🌟

CLASS CONTI 🌟

ANIBALE FLY 🌟

POKER PARTY 🌟

There is a £50,000 prize to the winner of the Grand National Sweepstake and if you're yet to get involved entries are open right now.

As with the typical ITV7 rounds, the Grand National Sweepstake is completely free to enter. You will be automatically drawn a random runner in this year's Aintree showpiece and if your horse wins on Saturday, you will be guaranteed a place in the prize draw - the single winner collecting a cool £50k.

You can enter right away but will need to check back after midday on Friday April 8 - following the final declarations and the cut-off point for the reserves to make the field - to find out which horse will be carrying your colours at 5.15 on Saturday.

Entries will remain open right up to the scheduled start time on April 9 and you can find out further terms and conditions by following this link.

