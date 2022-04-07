We provide a list of 10 runners you should be hoping to get in the ITV7 Sweepstake, plus those less desirable contenders who need a minor miracle to emerge on top.

For a full rundown of the Randox Grand National field, including our star ratings on every contender, follow this link, but to help you swiftly decipher whether or not your Sweepstake pick is a hit or miss, we've picked out 10 of those with the highest ratings... and seven who scored less well with just the one star.

It could be your lucky day: ESCARIA TEN 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 DELTA WORK 🌟🌟🌟🌟 ANY SECOND NOW 🌟🌟🌟🌟 KILDISART 🌟🌟🌟🌟 RUN WILD FRED 🌟🌟🌟🌟 LONGHOUSE POET 🌟🌟🌟🌟 ENJOY D'ALLEN 🌟🌟🌟🌟 FIDDLERONTHEROOF 🌟🌟🌟🌟 SNOW LEOPARDESS 🌟🌟🌟🌟 ECLAIR SURF 🌟🌟🌟🌟

You're going to need more than a slice of luck: LOSTINTRANSLATION 🌟 SAMCRO 🌟 LORD DU MESNIL 🌟 AGUSTA GOLD 🌟 CLASS CONTI 🌟 ANIBALE FLY 🌟 POKER PARTY 🌟