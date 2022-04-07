We provide a list of 10 runners you should be hoping to get in the ITV7 Sweepstake, plus those less desirable contenders who need a minor miracle to emerge on top.
For a full rundown of the Randox Grand National field, including our star ratings on every contender, follow this link, but to help you swiftly decipher whether or not your Sweepstake pick is a hit or miss, we've picked out 10 of those with the highest ratings... and seven who scored less well with just the one star.
There is a £50,000 prize to the winner of the Grand National Sweepstake and if you're yet to get involved entries are open right now.
As with the typical ITV7 rounds, the Grand National Sweepstake is completely free to enter. You will be automatically drawn a random runner in this year's Aintree showpiece and if your horse wins on Saturday, you will be guaranteed a place in the prize draw - the single winner collecting a cool £50k.
You can enter right away but will need to check back after midday on Friday April 8 - following the final declarations and the cut-off point for the reserves to make the field - to find out which horse will be carrying your colours at 5.15 on Saturday.
Entries will remain open right up to the scheduled start time on April 9 and you can find out further terms and conditions by following this link.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.