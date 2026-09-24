ITV Racing Tips: Best Value Bets for Newmarket on Friday September 25

The Value Bet is designed to generate long-term profit by searching for overpriced horses in the feature weekend races and at the big Festivals in the UK and Ireland.

Value Bet tips are now available to logged-in readers through Sporting Life Plus .

Following all Matt’s selections to recommended odds/stakes since taking over the column in June 2020 would have produced over 160pts in profit.

Click here for the full and transparent Value Bet record.

Value Bet Tips: Friday September 25

1pt win Blingy’s Sister in 13:15 Newmarket at 12/1 (Paddy Power, Sky Bet, BetMGM)

1pt win Francophone in 13:50 Newmarket at 9/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes, BetVictor)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets

Sporting Life Plus Value Bet Price Guarantee

Sky Bet offer EXTRA VALUE to Sporting Life Plus readers with exclusive guaranteed advertised prices for ONE HOUR from the time of publication* - max £25. Make sure you're logged in, click on the links below and scroll down to access the Value Bet specials (does not include Sky Bet Money Back As Cash races).

*One-hour price guaranteed has now expired.