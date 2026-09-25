ITV Racing Tips: Best Value Bets for Newmarket and Haydock Cambridgeshire day

The Value Bet is designed to generate long-term profit by searching for overpriced horses in the feature weekend races and at the big Festivals in the UK and Ireland.

Value Bet tips are now available to logged-in readers through Sporting Life Plus .

Following all Matt’s selections to recommended odds/stakes since taking over the column in June 2020 would have produced over 160pts in profit.

Click here for the full and transparent Value Bet record.

Value Bet Tips: Saturday September 26

1pt win Next Of Kin in 13:22 Newmarket at 8/1 (General)

1pt win Godwinson in 13:35 Haydock at 10/1 (General)

1pt win Urban Lion in 15:40 Newmarket at 50/1 (Paddy Power, William Hill)

1pt win Altareq in 15:40 Newmarket at 80/1 (William Hill)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets

Sporting Life Plus Value Bet Price Guarantee

Sky Bet offer EXTRA VALUE to Sporting Life Plus readers with exclusive guaranteed advertised prices for ONE HOUR from the time of publication* - max £25. Make sure you're logged in, click on the links below and scroll down to access the Value Bet specials (does not include Sky Bet Money Back As Cash races).