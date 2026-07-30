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Value Bet

ITV Racing Tips: Best Value Bets for Goodwood day five Saturday August 1

Sporting Life Plus
Fri July 31, 2026 · 2h ago

It's the final day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival on Saturday and Matt Brocklebank has four horses to consider at juicy prices.

  • The Value Bet is designed to generate long-term profit by searching for overpriced horses in the feature weekend races and at the big Festivals in the UK and Ireland.
  • Value Bet tips are now available to logged-in readers through Sporting Life Plus.
  • Following all Matt’s selections to recommended odds/stakes since taking over the column in June 2020 would have produced over 160pts in profit. Click here for the full Value Bet record.
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