ITV Racing Tips: Best Value Bets for Goodwood day five Saturday August 1

It's the final day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival on Saturday and Matt Brocklebank has four horses to consider at juicy prices.

The Value Bet is designed to generate long-term profit by searching for overpriced horses in the feature weekend races and at the big Festivals in the UK and Ireland.

by searching for overpriced horses in the feature weekend races and at the big Festivals in the UK and Ireland. Value Bet tips are now available to logged-in readers through Sporting Life Plus.

Following all Matt’s selections to recommended odds/stakes since taking over the column in June 2020 would have produced over 160pts in profit. Click here for the full Value Bet record.