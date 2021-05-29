ITV Racing: Saturday tips and best bets

Haydock Park 13:45 Betway Handicap

Plenty with claims in an open sprint. Capote's Dream continued his good progress with a victory at Windsor while Punchbowl Flyer scored on soft going at the same track recently. Concierge won at Newbury and is another to consider while Bielsa has scored in testing ground in the past. Cold Stare landed this contest in 2019 and has won again since. He has a chance off his current mark but MUSICALITY will be sharper for a recent comeback at Ascot and having scored in soft going at Headquarters last term, Roger Varian’s charge is fancied to make a bold bid in this.

Oisin Murphy & Ed Charmberlin on the Epsom Derby

EL ASTRONAUTE won last year’s rescheduled renewal at Doncaster when beating Tarboosh. He returned to action with victory in a conditions' race at Chester when beating King's Lynn and John Quinn’s stalwart looks to have leading claims once again. Moss Gill won a Listed race at York last year and returns from a lay-off with cheekpieces fitted while Aljady is not out of this if back to his best and the same can be said of stablemate Dubai Station, who landed a Group 3 sprint at Newcastle last summer. A smart handicapper, Motagally has something to prove at this level but is preferred of the rest. 14:55 Betway Pinnacle Stakes

Cabaletta is fitted with headgear today having failed to figure on her reappearance. She beat La Lune when winning a Listed race last season and the latter returned to action with a win at Nottingham last month. Both of the above have been well beaten in soft going but ORIENTAL MYSTIQUE acts on the ground and went close in a Group 2 at Longchamp last summer. Beaten only a length by Alpinista, rated 113, at Goodwood on her comeback, David Simcock’s filly may be the one to side with in this. The remainder all step up in class with something to find at the weights. 15:30 Betway John Of Gaunt Stakes

SAFE VOYAGE won this in 2019 and looks to have leading claims once again. He’s penalised having landed a double in Group 2 company last season but the underfoot conditions suit and John Quinn’s charge finished in front of Toro Strike when a close-up third in a Group 1 at Longchamp in October. The latter made a winning reappearance at Thirsk last month while Glorious Journey landed a Listed race at Newbury last term and With Thanks ended last year with a Group 3 success at Naas and will relish today’s ground. Queen Jo Jo has plenty to find with the selection and the progressive handicapper River Nymph tries his luck at this higher level.

Richard Hannon usually sends a nice one for this so the presence of Kodias Sangarius is intriguing as she was pulled up at Nottingham when Sean Levy felt there was something amiss. Hester Prynne overcame trouble in-running to score over the track and trip earlier this month though that was on fast ground as was stable companion May Blossom's Pontefract success. The latter couldn't handle Listed company at York while Lady Ayresome's victory here last month was also on fast going. Lucy Lulu didn't appear to handle soft ground at Catterick when carrying a penalty for her Doncaster success but Kyber Crystal made a very promising start on soft ground at Doncaster. Robert Cowell sent Prince Of Lir to land the Continental Trophy here before going on to land the Norfolk Stakes. The first-season sire has JAZZY PRINCESS, who is out of a 5f winner, engaged here and she's given a tentative vote in a tricky race in which Tiare made 80,000gns at the Breeze-Up and Jilly Cooper is a half-sister to two winners. 15:10 bet365 Continental Two Year Old Trophy Conditions Stakes

Mercurial gave the impression he needed a stiffer track when just getting up at Chester and will get it here. The Gatekeeper led for a long way over 6f on good to soft at Newbury though his earlier runs were on quicker going. Tipperary Sunset had a length to spare over Ryan's Party at Hamilton and the latter is 4lb better off so there's unlikely to be much between them here. Robjon made a winning start on fast going at Brighton and though no match for the winner under a penalty over 6f at York shouldn't be inconvenienced by dropping back in trip or the testing conditions. STRAITS OF MOYLE is the only newcomer and gets allowances from the winners. He was purchased for 105,000gns at last month's Breeze-Up so must have impressed and can make a successful debut. 15:45 bet365 Handicap

Sibaaq, the only three-year-old in the line-up, won over the track and trip in August and again last month where he looked to have a bit in hand. A 4lb rise doesn't look excessive and he should go well again. Queen's Sargent has also won around here and scored on heavy ground and he's performed in stronger company since last month's victory at Catterick. Gallipoli, the winner of six races, has never proved himself in these conditions but GIVE IT SOME TEDDY certainly has. He won the lucrative Redcar Straight-Mile Final on heavy going in 2019 after which he moved stables but now back with Tim Easterby he caught the eye on soft ground at Carlisle and is on a fair mark. Broken Spear got up on the line at Chester and was racing in better company at Thirsk next time so isn't out of this. Chester 14:40 tote+ Pays You More At tote.co.uk Handicap