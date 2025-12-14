Is Old Park Star destined for the top after scintillating Cheltenham success?

"With those novices, if they do improve then there are pros to it. We watch Aidan [O'Brien] do it a lot on the Flat with those good maidens, they finish third, fourth or fifth first time and step forward massively. I've just learnt a little bit to replicate those people who have gone before me and do it very well."

Dan Skelton spoke candidly on Racing TV about his modus operandi with novice hurdlers this season after Mydaddypaddy won first time up in a maiden at Carlisle on November 10.

He went on to add that “the more I'm doing this and the owners understanding that we build into the season, rather than set the fireworks off early with the novices especially, is a very helpful position to be in."

Mydaddypaddy was ready – and classy – enough to get the job done but Skelton was speaking more broadly and five days earlier, stablemate Carlenrig had finished second behind odds-on favourite Rocking Man in a maiden hurdle over two miles three and a half furlongs at Chepstow.

Highclere Thoroughbred Racing are clearly among the stable's more understanding owners as it can’t be argued the horse – who won a three-mile point-to-point at Hexham last December – made an encouraging introduction to life under NH rules without being given an unnecessarily hard time on debut.

On Saturday, upped in trip to three miles, the chestnut duly took a sizeable step forward to win Cheltenham’s Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle.

One or two social media provocateurs were attempting to cry foul but punters should arguably feel better equipped thanks to Skelton’s openness, and the campaigning of Carlenrig from race to race so far can only go down as an astute piece of training.