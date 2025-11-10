Mydaddypaddy into 7/1 for Sky Bet Supreme at Cheltenham after Carlisle victory

Trained by Dan Skelton and ridden by his brother Harry, the 1/2 favourite brushed aside half a dozen rivals to win division one of Carlisle's Bowel Cancer Screening Programme Saves Lives Maiden Hurdle by four and a half lengths from main market rival Harbour Island.

The four-year-old won his sole bumper start last season by 11 lengths at Huntingdon and the winning trainer revealed when speaking to Racing TV after the race that the son of Walk In The Park had always shown huge potential in his homework.

He said: "We've always liked him. Obviously he won his bumper nicely in the spring time and we looked forward to going jumping with him. I actually tried my hardest not to run him last year because he was only four. To be fair, Dermot (Hanafin) who owns him put no pressure on to run but he was itching to see him rum because our reports had been quite favourable.

"Was just so ready, he was almost naturally ready and you just couldn't hold him back. And I wouldn't say that about too many horses at all, but it was just the right thing to do.

"We're going over hurdles at an early age of four but I don't consider that to be a negative. I'd love him to be five with the spring in mind but he's obviously, very, very good and if they're good enough they're old enough.

"The best thing about him today was if you watched him beforehand, how he walked around. There was no bother on him at all, he was on a loose rein for Amber who looks after him and led him up. There's a bit of Walk In The Park in him - a bit of fire - but the more he's doing the less he pulls and everything is going the right way. It has to, because if you're going to have a really good horse then it all has to go the right way."