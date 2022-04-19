As we ease out of the Craven meeting towards Guineas weekend and Derby trial season the Cazoo Blue Riband Trial at Epsom acts as a gentle frivolity, a Tuesday treat, compared to the more serious business at Chester and York next month.

The race has had an upturn in quality in recent years thanks mainly to John Gosden, who thought this the right passage for both So Mi Dar and Cracksman, the latter third in the Derby and a four-time Group One winner, making him the best horse to come out of this race for many a year.

He’s still the best son of Frankel to hit the turf, as well, despite his sire producing not one but two Derby winners last season, and the middle-distance Classics look likely to be a source of serious riches for progeny of Juddmonte’s star stallion in the coming years.

With that in mind Frankel had the winner here thanks to NAHANNI, who was introduced at 25/1 across the board for the Cazoo Derby after completing a hat-trick thanks to a robust display where he showed guts and resolution to see off all challengers.

Representing the all-conquering Charlie Appleby and Godolphin team, his trainer storming along through April at a now remarkable 57% strike-rate, Nahanni impressed with his attitude without suggesting he has anywhere near the class for a Derby.

Indeed, he had no big-race entries prior to this contest, and while his trainer confirmed afterwards that he’ll likely take up the automatic entry he earned for the Epsom Classic on the back of this success, trips in excess of the 1m4f Derby distance likely to be his port of call before the season’s end.

His dam, Final Stage, is a sister to 1m6f winner Famous Kid and a half to Leger winner Mastery, so perhaps the Leger (now 20/1 at Sky Bet) is a more realistic target for him.

This was all very straightforward for the first three quarters of the race. Nahanni led, he settled well in front and he cornered well, while others, like the green Sheer Rocks, didn’t.

Approaching the last three furlongs the complexion of the race changed, however. Nahanni was under pressure trying to hold onto the lead, with both Mighty Ulysses and Zain Sarinda travelling the better to his outside, while Grand Alliance challenged up his inner.

It was at that point Nahanni traded at 14.0 in-running on the Betfair Exchange, but he was actually never headed and had shown a straightforwardness in both the preliminaries and in the early stages of the race that enabled him to see this out the best.