Nahanni in winning action at Epsom

Charlie Appleby's Nahanni 25/1 for Derby after winning Blue Riband Trial at Epsom

By Sporting Life
14:39 · TUE April 19, 2022

Charlie Appleby's Nahanni was introduced at 25/1 for the Cazoo Derby after showing guts to fend off a posse of rivals in the Cazoo Blue Riband Trial at Epsom.

A late drift saw him go off the 9/4 favourite and he had to fight hard under William Buick after being flanked on either side by challengers in the final quarter mile.

Mighty Ulysses loomed up on his outside before his effort petered out, while Zain Sarinda and Grand Alliance also gave the winner something to think about as the latter won the battle for second by a neck.

However, Appleby's charge, dropping back in trip from 1m4f, dug deep to get the job done by half a length, earning an automatic entry into the Derby in the process.

Not entered for the Classic beforehand, he was introduced into the betting at 25/1 by almost every UK bookmaker, including Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook.

