Is Giant Sequoia a Derby type after his impressive Group 1 Futurity Trophy win?

Ben Linfoot examines the Betfred Derby claims of Saturday's impressive Group 1 William Hill Futurity Trophy winner, Giant Sequoia.

A record-extending 13th success in the Group 1 William Hill Futurity Trophy for Aidan O’Brien at Doncaster on Saturday, but it wasn’t as simple as it sounds. With three representing the dominant Ballydoyle yard, including 11/8 favourite Noble Exhibit, it was their third string in the betting, Giant Sequoia (11/1), who came home in front in impressive style, winning by three lengths. Like Noble Exhibit, Giant Sequoia is a son of Frankel, but unlike Noble Exhibit, Giant Sequoia came into this race on the back of a disappointing run, his last start an underwhelming 11-length sixth to Folsom Blues in the Group 1 Vincent O’Brien National Stakes at the Curragh. Sent off 7/2 for that seven-furlong contest on September 13, it came on the very day O’Brien revealed his yard was fighting a ‘low-grade infection’ and that now looks a viable excuse for Giant Sequoia’s markedly below-par performance. Six weeks on he proved his National Stakes effort was merely a blip and after a landing a Group 1 with such authority on his fifth start at two he has assembled a very nice catalogue of form he can now attempt to build on at three. On Saturday he got away on terms and was held up by Dylan Browne McMonagle, having just his ninth ride in Britain for the senior O’Brien, and while stablemate Sergei Diaghilev was too keen in the lead for Wayne Lordan, Giant Sequoia settled like a lamb in the rear.

Giant Sequoia wins the Futurity - full report and reaction

Travelling well at the rear of the small pack towards the centre of the racecourse, with the group racing towards the stands’ side, Giant Sequoia had all of Town Moor to run into when McMonagle began to inch him forward to make his challenge at the three-furlong pole. With Noble Exhibit making hard work of getting to the front Giant Sequoia was going better in behind and his better-fancied stablemate gave him a lovely tow into the final furlong, where the winner found his best stride as he took the lead. From there it was a case of how far, and it was looking like four lengths until Andrew Balding’s Gran Dia, a once-raced Salisbury winner, made late inroads to cut the deficit to three. It would be unfair to crab the form on the proximity of the second, with Balding’s two-year-olds known to be significant improvers on their second starts and he did improve here, after being well backed, while Beresford winner Noble Exhibit ran his race in third. As for Epsom, Giant Sequoia has some growing up to do. He was restless beforehand and gave the stalls handlers a few headaches, while he ran green when hitting the front and barged into the railing half a furlong out as McMonagale tried to straighten him up. There’s something to work on, then, but the ability and the engine is there and while this was a victory achieved on heavy ground he looks versatile on that score, having won a Group 2 on ‘Good’ ground at the Curragh in late August.