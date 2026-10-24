Giant Sequoia 8/1 for the Derby after dazzling success in the Futurity Trophy

Aidan O'Brien saddled three runners in his attempt to win the juvenile Group 1 for the third time and Giant Sequoia (11/1) was the outsider of the three under Dylan Browne McMonagle.

Turned over at odds-on first time up, Giant Sequoia duly won his next two starts but struggled when stepped up to the top table, finishing 11 lengths behind Folsom Blues in the National Stakes. In contrast, Noble Exhibit looked smart when winning the Group 2 Beresford Stakes and the mount of Ryan Moore was sent off the 11/8 favourite to back up the impression made at the Curragh.

Giant Sequoia was a little reluctant to load and was settled towards the rear of the field with stablemate Sergei Diaghilev a fraction keen in front with Burning Up on his inside as the field tracked towards the stands' rail. Gran Dia, representing trainer's title hopeful Andrew Balding, was a close third, tracked by Noble Exhibit.

Moore pulled Noble Exhibit out for racing room at halfway but Grand Sequoia was soon on his heels as there were four almost in line approaching the two furlong pole.

That was about as competitive as it got as Giant Sequoia left his rivals trailing in the Doncaster mud with an impressive turn of foot when asked to quicken by McMonagle, going on to score by three lengths to earn quotes as short as 8/1 for the Epsom Derby having been as big as 50/1 at the start of the day.

He was followed over the line by Gran Dia, having just his second start, with Noble Exhibit a length back in third.

Giant Sequoia is 12/1 for the Derby with both Paddy Power and Sky Bet who quote the son of Frankel at 12/1 for the 2000 Guineas.