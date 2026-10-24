Giant Sequoia 8/1 for the Derby after dazzling success in the Futurity Trophy

Giant Sequoia returned to form to record a wide margin success in the William Hill Futurity Trophy Stakes at Doncaster.
Aidan O'Brien saddled three runners in his attempt to win the juvenile Group 1 for the third time and Giant Sequoia (11/1) was the outsider of the three under Dylan Browne McMonagle.
Turned over at odds-on first time up, Giant Sequoia duly won his next two starts but struggled when stepped up to the top table, finishing 11 lengths behind Folsom Blues in the National Stakes. In contrast, Noble Exhibit looked smart when winning the Group 2 Beresford Stakes and the mount of Ryan Moore was sent off the 11/8 favourite to back up the impression made at the Curragh.
Giant Sequoia was a little reluctant to load and was settled towards the rear of the field with stablemate Sergei Diaghilev a fraction keen in front with Burning Up on his inside as the field tracked towards the stands' rail. Gran Dia, representing trainer's title hopeful Andrew Balding, was a close third, tracked by Noble Exhibit.
Moore pulled Noble Exhibit out for racing room at halfway but Grand Sequoia was soon on his heels as there were four almost in line approaching the two furlong pole.
That was about as competitive as it got as Giant Sequoia left his rivals trailing in the Doncaster mud with an impressive turn of foot when asked to quicken by McMonagle, going on to score by three lengths to earn quotes as short as 8/1 for the Epsom Derby having been as big as 50/1 at the start of the day.
He was followed over the line by Gran Dia, having just his second start, with Noble Exhibit a length back in third.
Giant Sequoia is 12/1 for the Derby with both Paddy Power and Sky Bet who quote the son of Frankel at 12/1 for the 2000 Guineas.
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O'Brien told ITV Racing: "I thought he was very good. A big, powerful, strong horse.
"We were a little bit disappointed the last day but he ran when all of the horses were under the weather. We gave him time and his work has been lovely. We couldn't be sure about that ground when they haven't raced on it before but he looks very classy and he looks like a three-year-old.
"He travelled well, quickened very well; I'm over the moon with him. Dylan gave him a beautiful ride. We always thought he was a classy horse, his dam was very good - she was just beaten in an Oaks - and he's by Frankel so he was always very exciting."
McMonagle, who has only recently returned from injury, was riding his first Group 1 winner for O'Brien and was suitably impressed.
"He's a horse that has developed plenty throughout the year, he's a big boy to sit on," he told Sky Sports Racing.
"The race worked out perfect, nice even tempo, and he relaxed. I felt from halfway on it was just a matter of sitting into him and he reacted quick, quickened well and when he got to the front he was having a nice look; he's still a big baby and he's going to be a lovely horse next year.
"Everyone was very complimentary of him and coming up to a mile was always going to be a help to him. It's just all immaturity [playing up at the start], he's got plenty of learning to do. As you've seen he rolled around a little bit when he got to the front and was just doing what he needed to do but it felt like he was a very solid winner and hit the line well."
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