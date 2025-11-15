Is 2/5 Dan Skelton a champion trainer shoo-in after sweeping all before him at Cheltenham November Meeting?

If you could imagine a world where Willie Mullins doesn’t win the Grand National, with placed horses in behind, and a double handful of Cheltenham Festival races, you’d hand Dan Skelton his first trainer’s championship right now.

Every single year Skelton ups his game and gets even better and a first Paddy Power Gold Cup victory – where he trained both the first and third – is another significant signpost in his thriving training career.

It took his mentor Paul Nicholls 25 horses before he won the Paddy Power for the first time with Al Ferof in 2012, but Skelton’s two runners on Saturday were his ninth and 10th representatives, and on the back of Spiritofthegames and Protektorat finishing second in this race it had a certain air of inevitability about it.

The Skeltons are on fire, Panic Attack a third winner at the November Meeting for a team that had a day one double, including the brilliant L’eau Du Sud, and you just know when Willie Mullins is not in town then Dan Skelton will pick up the pieces.

With first home Panic Attack and third Hoe Joly Smoke winning the best part of £110,000 between them in the Paddy Power Skelton is over £400,000 ahead of nearest rival Olly Murphy already, but we all know it can be all change when Mullins assembles his troops in the spring.