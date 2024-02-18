Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan preview and best bets for Punchestown on Sunday February 18

Tony Keenan has a couple of each-way alternatives to the short-priced favourite in today's feature at Punchestown.

Irish racing tips: Sunday February 18 0.5pts e.w. Champagne Platinum in 2.35 Punchestown at 12/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5) 0.5pts e.w. Clonmeen in 2.35 Punchestown at 12/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5) - 10/1 General also fine Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

We’llhavewan is a potential blot in the feature at Punchestown, the QuinnBet Grand National Trial Chase at 2.35, 18lbs lower than his hurdles mark and coming into the race after an easy win in a Listed handicap hurdle in December, the form of which has worked out well. It is a further recommendation that Paul Townend gets down to 10-0 to take the mount, his lowest riding weight since he won the 2019 Munster National per Horse Race Base, and the horse is three from three wearing the cheekpieces he has on today. His jumping is a little worry, however, and his price and the presence of 15 other runners – provided they all stay in – makes this a good each-way race and a couple of small plays are suggested. Of those that more proven at the trip, Stormy Judge makes some appeal after shaping well with a view to marathon trips in the Thyestes, getting a bit further back than ideal before staying on steadily in the straight only for his momentum to be halted by a bad mistake at the last. At the odds, however, CHAMPAGNE PLATINUM looks more overpriced. He has gone well in the last two runnings of the race, runner-up off 136 in 2022 and fourth off 135 last year, the latter of those coming despite him coming into the race off a 91-day break.

His mark has dropped to 130 now, with a good claimer taking off another five pounds, and his recent hurdles efforts suggest he is in form, building on a decent run in a Pertemps qualifier at Leopardstown to cope surprisingly well with a drop to two miles last time when he won on Thyestes day at Gowran.

CLONMEEN is an interesting runner among the less exposed types. He is up nine pounds for winning a lower grade race at this track last time but the form of that has proved particularly strong; the runner-up has since won by a wide margin, the third ran well in a novice chase next time while the fourth looked set to win over hurdles when falling at the last. The selection impressed with his jumping then and the way he pulled clear with the well-handicapped runner-up, four closely matched jumping the second last but the first two 10 lengths clear at the line, and he also seemed to win through stamina, outpaced on the turn in before rallying well in the straight. He has plenty of stayers in his family and his trainer nominated this race for him straight after last time.