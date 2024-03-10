Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan preview and best bets for Limerick Sunday March 10

One exception was the 12-runner four-year-old bumper won by Goldinthemountains at Leopardstown on St. Stephen’s Day, the form of which looks solid, a premier track drawing a strong field on big day.

Most Irish bumpers this winter have drawn relatively small fields, and as a result been uncompetitive, something that makes Wednesday’s Champion Bumper a tough race to sort out as it is full of impressive maiden bumper winners that have never met.

Even the seventh and ninth have produced much improved performances since so the fifth home, OUR SOLDIER , has likely shown enough on debut to win an ordinary bumper and the closing race at Limerick today, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Auction INH Flat Race at 5.30, looks just that.

The winner had shown promise on debut at the Punchestown Festival the previous April while the runner-up was a well-bred JP McManus debutante that was strong on the show while the third has won impressively since and goes for the Champion Bumper.

Edward O’Grady’s horse raced down the rail at Christmas which looked a disadvantage as the four that beat him came more towards the centre of the track while all those that counted in the big field novice handicap hurdle earlier on the card did the same.

He also looked in need of a stiffer test, the going on the opening day of the Christmas meeting given as good-soft by Timeform, and he will likely get that today at Limerick with the ground sure to be testing and this represents a notable class drop into auction company.

Elsewhere at Limerick, Wee Charlie might be able to make an impact in the Parade Ring Bar Novice Handicap Chase at 4:55 having shaped very well in a charity race at Punchestown lately though he could have been found an easier race, the likes of Dundaniel among his dangerous rivals.

The card at Naas is less appealing for a bet. Macs Charm has his chance in the feature Bar One Racing Leinster National Handicap Chase at 4:37, with a less testing race than the Thyestes in his favour, though the lack of winners from his stable recently is a concern.

It is a touch disappointing that both Mirazur West and Mahon’s Way are turning up in the Bar One Racing Guaranteed Overnight Prices Kingsfurze Novice Hurdle at 1.42 rather than Cheltenham, having looked good prospects when running over this course and distance in a bumper last March, and both have a bit to prove now.

Fun Fun Fun, who should be unbeaten over hurdles, may be able to take their measure even under her penalty.

Published at 0838 GMT on 10/03/24