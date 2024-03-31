Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan preview and best bets for Cork and Fairyhouse on Sunday March 31

Irish jumps racing expert Tony Keenan looks ahead to today's action at Fairyhouse and Cork.
0.5pts win Double Pink in 4.05 Cork at 25/1 (General)
0.5pts win Catch The Beast in 4.05 Cork at 14/1 (General)
Tomorrow may have the feature of the Easter meeting at Fairyhouse but today is the day with the classy action, two Grade 1s and two Grade 2s forming the centre of the card.
They look tough races to bet in, however, with the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Honeysuckle Mares’ Novice Hurdle at 2.35 particularly inscrutable.
It has drawn 18 mares which is highly unusual for a top-level contest in recent times, the only races to come close being a handful of Punchestown Champion Bumpers in the mid-noughties, though there were 16 runners in this race when Honeysuckle herself won in 2019.
The race is a hard pass for me, as is the WillowWarm Gold Cup at 4:55. Spillane’s Tower may well be able to bring his score against Blood Destiny to 2-1 under these testing conditions but the market reflects that now.
Nor do the Grade 2 novice hurdles look any easier. Rushmount was an impressive winner after a break at Thurles last month but his price on the skinny side still in the 3.10, while Tounsivator is a worthy favourite in the 3.35, albeit one that has shortened markedly since the betting opened.
Perhaps there is better betting material at Cork where a couple of small plays on outsiders in the Bar One Racing Easter Handicap Hurdle at 4.05 make some appeal.
DOUBLE PINK is three pounds wrong at the weights but caught the eye last time at the Dublin Racing Festival, one of few to get involved from off the pace when finishing sixth in the Paddy Mullins, the 18-furlong trip then looking on the sharp side for her.
The form of that race is not easy to weigh up but the winner and third were coming into the race after impressive wins and some of her previous form reads well, not least when beating Silent Approach in a maiden hurdle this time last year.
She put in an excellent effort after a summer off at Tipperary last October, splitting a pair that were in good order at the time, again over a trip too sharp, before following that up with a easy win under similar conditions to today at Wexford and she looks overpriced in a race that might be more open than the betting suggests.
CATCH THE BEAST, from a yard that have had an excellent season, might also be worth backing. He caught the eye on handicap debut at Punchestown in November before landing a sustained gamble to win in impressive style back at the same track on New Year’s Eve, pulling a long way clear of a thriving sort in Dancing Jeremy.
He disappointed next time out at Navan in a Listed handicap hurdle but may have found that coming too soon but shaped well in a Grade 3 novice hurdle at Naas after a short break earlier this month, travelling nicely and not knocked about late.
This is a more realistic target race than that one and he might yet have more to give off a mark of 122.
Published at 0845 BST on 31/03/24
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.