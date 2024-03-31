Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan preview and best bets for Cork and Fairyhouse on Sunday March 31

Tomorrow may have the feature of the Easter meeting at Fairyhouse but today is the day with the classy action, two Grade 1s and two Grade 2s forming the centre of the card.

They look tough races to bet in, however, with the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Honeysuckle Mares’ Novice Hurdle at 2.35 particularly inscrutable.

It has drawn 18 mares which is highly unusual for a top-level contest in recent times, the only races to come close being a handful of Punchestown Champion Bumpers in the mid-noughties, though there were 16 runners in this race when Honeysuckle herself won in 2019.

The race is a hard pass for me, as is the WillowWarm Gold Cup at 4:55. Spillane’s Tower may well be able to bring his score against Blood Destiny to 2-1 under these testing conditions but the market reflects that now.

Nor do the Grade 2 novice hurdles look any easier. Rushmount was an impressive winner after a break at Thurles last month but his price on the skinny side still in the 3.10, while Tounsivator is a worthy favourite in the 3.35, albeit one that has shortened markedly since the betting opened.

Pop to Cork for Sunday wagers

Perhaps there is better betting material at Cork where a couple of small plays on outsiders in the Bar One Racing Easter Handicap Hurdle at 4.05 make some appeal.

DOUBLE PINK is three pounds wrong at the weights but caught the eye last time at the Dublin Racing Festival, one of few to get involved from off the pace when finishing sixth in the Paddy Mullins, the 18-furlong trip then looking on the sharp side for her.