Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan best bets for today at Tipperary

Tony Keenan looks ahead to the Curragh today with a couple of recommended bets in the competitive mile maiden on the card.

Irish racing tips: Sunday November 2 0.5pts win Likedbymike in 12.55 the Curragh at 22/1 (General) 0.5pts win Airspeed in 12.55 the Curragh at 12/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets

It is a typical final day of the flat season at the Curragh, with big fields as trainers try to cram in a final run on turf ahead of a four-and-a-half-month break from racing on grass. That turf will be sodden with the going given as heavy after persistent rain in the last week. One way into the two black type races on the card, the Group 3 Comer Group International Loughbrown Stakes at 2.30 and the Listed Guinness 0.0 Finale Stakes at 3.40, is the form of the Bluebell Stakes from Naas three weeks ago where the second and fourth shaped better than the result. Bonnie Moon has a bit to find with some of her rivals in the Loughbrown but has looked in need of an extreme test like these two miles all season and mad her move too soon last time at Naas in a race that produced a pace collapse. Beset was another that moved sooner than ideal then, albeit not quite as pronounced, and has claims in a Finale that may not be as competitive as the field size suggests. The concern with both, however, is that their last race was against fillies only and they are back in with the males now, while their prices are only satisfactory.

READ: Willie Mullins conquers Del Mar as Ethical Diamond claims Breeders' Cup Turf success

The final premier handicap of the season, Finlay Volvo Premier Mile Handicap at 3.05, looks particularly tough as it brings together a mix of proven top-end handicappers that have struggled to win this season and progressive types that have done well in lower grade races in autumn. Perhaps Chazzesmee, who shaped better than the result last time at Listowel when coming off a break, will be able to take advantage of a falling mark on ground he likes but this is a race that can be passed over. The 1xBet Supports Irish Racing Sprint Handicap (12.55) is more appealing and two are taken against the field. LIKEDBYMIKE was a promising juvenile sprinter before struggling early in her three-year-old campaign but a mid-summer break and the application of cheekpieces have gotten her back to form.

She was narrowly beaten by a well-treated rival at Cork in September in the first-time headgear before backing that run up at Naas shortly afterwards, travelling powerfully and making her challenge sooner than ideal while racing up the unfavoured middle of the track, only nabbed late to be beaten half a length. She looked all speed then, so it was surprising to see connections run her over six furlongs last time at this track where she again travelled powerfully and shaped like a non-stayer, her low draw not ideal either. This afternoon’s draw has been kinder and while it is possible that she will need an easy five furlongs like Cork or Tipperary to win, there is enough in the price to take a chance. The case for AIRSPEED is clearer. He is an unexposed sort not long with a yard that does well with sprinters and has shaped well on for his two starts for them. The first of those runs came at Cork in September where six furlongs seemed to stretch him, but he still ran well from what was an unfavoured high draw on the day.