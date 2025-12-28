Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan best bets for today at Leopardstown

The Christmas Hurdle and Savills Chase feature at Leopardstown today - our man in Ireland reckons there could be a small surprise in the former.

Kempton had its brilliant King George on the 26th, and Leopardstown has its Savills Chase today at 14:30, and while the Irish race may lack the young, improving chasers the King George had, it is nonetheless an intriguing race. It features the best staying chaser of this generation in Galopin Des Champs who is seven from seven over fences at Leopardstown, but who comes here without a prep run after suffering a setback and with the Willie Mullins runners needing an outing. His main market rival is the Cheltenham Gold Cup winner, Inothewayurthinkin, who was beaten 53 lengths last time when his yard was in a rut. Gavin Cromwell is in better form now, but there is a sense that he is again being trained for March and may need a stiffer test than this race will present. A surprise winner might not be that much of a surprise, and Affordale Fury seems one of the better contenders for this role. He is fit and in form, and shaped better than the result when second in the Champion Chase at Down Royal, making minor errors at the wrong time before being beaten by a race specialist.

Get the latest from the leading trainer

He backed that performance up with a win at Thurles last time, a track that didn’t really suit, and there is a bigger effort in him at a more galloping circuit. Whether that will be big enough to win here remains to be seen, and he would prefer softer ground, but that comments applies to plenty of these. The other Grade 1 on the card is the Christmas Hurdle at 13:55 where Ballyburn will be looking to prove he stays three miles at a track he runs well. He could, even should, have won the Hatton’s Grace last time though Teahupoo is surer to be suited by this step up in trip. Teahupoo would not want the drying ground, however, and his connections were unsure about his participation yesterday. His stablemate THE YELLOW CLAY is an interesting runner, though I am reluctant to suggest him each-way in a race that could be down to seven runners by post-time. He was a close second in what looked the best novice hurdle at Cheltenham last season and while the form has been a little devalued since, he is worth another chance on ground that should be more suitable than he encountered last time.