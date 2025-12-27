Willie Mullns Sunday runners: Horse-by-horse guide in exclusive column

Big runners at both Leopardstown and Limerick for our star columnist on Sunday. Check out his exclusive horse-by-horse guide.

Kitzbuhel was spectacular on the ground and the track in winning the Kauto Star. People kept asking me where he was going next straight afterwards but one thing is for sure, he’ll be the first one from our yard entered for the King George if Kempton is still alive and going next year. He was very good and showed huge scope and Paul and himself got on like a house on fire. It was great to watch. Gaelic Warrior ran well on ground that might just have been a shade on the good side for him in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase. But what a race it was. When Kempton needed a race like it, it duly delivered and with Ben Pauling and Harry Redknapp winning with The Jukebox Man, what a wonderful advertisement it was for the race and the course. Mark Walsh said Fact To File found the ground too good for him and we’ll probably keep him to a softer surface in the future. Narcisco Has learned a lot from his first run for us and the change in tactics really worked for him at Leopardstown. He enjoyed jumping out and being positive down to his hurdles and is one that can gallop and jump. I could see hm improving the whole way into the spring.

Patrick Mullins: Lossiemouth and Final Demand update

Sunday team Leopardstown 12:10 Mighty Park

A lovely looking Walk In The Park horse who does everything right at home. He’s a fine, big chasing type. We discussed whether to keep him for a bumper but it was decided to go hurdling. I think he’d have been good enough to win most bumpers and he’s a real exciting sort making his first start for us. 13:20 Kiss Will

He will come on a lot for his run in Fairyhouse where he was a shade unlucky maybe and we expect him to make significant improvement which will leave him a great position going into this race. I expect a big run. 13:20 C'est Ta Chance

He will need to come on a lot for his run in the same race. If he could make enough improvement to get into the frame here it would be nice.

13:55 Ballyburn

I’m hoping he can reverse form with Teahupoo from the Hatton’s Grace. There was only a nose between them that day and we think he’ll have improved for the run. It’s going to be fascinating to see which horse improves the most. Our fellow is in good shape and likes this track at Leopardstown so there’s all to play for. 13:55 Mystical Power

He was running a great race last year in the Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham until he lost his action coming down the hill. He looked set for a top three finish in the Hatton’s Grace when coming down at the last on his return and he will put everything together one day and I’m hoping he’ll be a force in this staying division. 14:30 Champ Kiely

A horse I think is improving nicely. The step up to this trip shouldn’t be any problem to him and I think he’s on an upward curve at the moment. 14:30 Galopin Des Champs

He gets his chance to come out and hopefully they’re putting enough water on the track. It is a course he really likes but he’s having his first run against horses who all have the benefit of having had a start. If he runs a good race and comes back safe and sound it will be a weight off our minds. 14:30 Grangeclare West

He always gives a good account of himself over this trip and likes Leopardstown. There’s every chance he could pick up some nice prize-money on the day. 14:30 I Am Maximus

It will be good to see him getting another run over a trip that might suit him a bit better than the two-and-a-half of the John Durkan. A nice clear round of jumping would be good. 14:30 Lecky Watson

He has every chance of getting into the prize-money here with a clear round and we know he can produce those. 15:05 Cameletta Vega

With her pedigree and the addition of Harry Cobden in the saddle it wouldn’t surprise me if she could run better than she has been of late. Her family love these longer trips she’s trying for the first time on Sunday so it will be interesting to see if Harry can work the oracle on her. 15:05 Eclipse Chaser

He might not be treated too badly on a mark of 126 but will need to improve a fair bit from his run at Navan last time to win this. The extra four furlongs and better ground will both be a help to him though.

You can now use your Betfair and Paddy Power accounts to login

15:05 Olympic Man

A horse that has disappointed me. He’s a beautiful looking horse and gallops and jumps well at home but seems to lose it on the racetrack. He’s not everyone’s idea of a great spin but is back over hurdles and the last day at Punchestown he might have raced a bit too keenly. Maybe different tactics will help but he does have top weight in a competitive handicap and it’s going to be tough for him. I’ll hope for the best. 15:05 Sysko

I think he’s a horse who is improving and is on an upward trajectory and might be one to consider for each-way punters. 15:40 Bentraghhill

A really nice horse and I like the way he gallops at home. He’s a real chasing type and will give Jody Townend a nice spin while Patrick is down in Limerick. Limerick 12:30 King Rasko Grey

A nice horse by Galiway. He will come right; I’m not sure heavy ground down in Limerick will suit him but we have to get him out somewhere and get him going. I think he could be a graded horse in time. He has his chance. 13:05 You Proof

A nice type and I’m happy with how he goes at home. He has every chance of finishing in the first three. 13:40 Final Demand

He’s been very good since he won at Navan on his chasing debut and hopefully himself and Patrick will get on well in what has been lucky race for Patrick over the years. I think he sets the standard going down here so a clear, safe round will be good. The ground and track suit, he has a lot of things are on his side and with a clear round he’ll hopefully come out on top.

Final Demand makes a sparkling debut over fences

13:40 Gold Dancer

He has the experience, but I think he needs to improve a bit to beat the other two of mine. 13:40 Jimmy Du Seuil

It was tough splitting this horse and Kitzbuhel when it came to their Christmas target and I thought I’d made the wrong decision in sending Kitzbuhel to Kempton, so was very pleased when he did the job so well. There might not be much between Final Demand and Jimmy Du Seuil but a lot will depend on how this horse handles the deep ground down there. 14:15 Karia Des Blaises

We’ll give her an opportunity in this on heavy ground. It will be interesting to see how she goes on in a handicap and she has enough experience over fences. 14:15 Uncle Pat

I think he wants an extended trip but with his rating it’s hard to get into those type of races. So we’ll keep trying where we can. 15:55 Looking For Eight