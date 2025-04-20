Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan best bets for Punchestown on Thursday

Tony Keenan previews today's action from the Punchestown Festival and he's got an each-way recommendation in the Listed handicap chase.
Irish racing tips: Thursday May 1
0.5pts e.w. A Law Of Her Own in 3.05 Punchestown at 28/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6) - 25/1 general
British handicappers have already enjoyed success this week at Punchestown, and there is a decent chance that continues on the third day of the meeting, Beat The Bat and Bill Joyce holding claims in the Conway Piling Handicap Hurdle at 4.15 and Keep Running and Gabriel’s Getaway likewise in the Frontline Security Handicap Chase at 3.05.
The last-named is particularly interesting in the two-mile handicap chase for a yard that often target this meeting, and he looked a handicapper on the up with when Calico at Doncaster in January 2024. He had his first run since at the same track in March and shaped with promise despite finishing fifth of nine, sent off one of the outsiders of the field but travelling strongly for a long way and looking as if the run would bring him on considerably.
His price has shortened up since last evening, however, and at the current odds A LAW OF HER OWN may offer some value.
Two miles on decent ground has long been her thing, and she took well to fences last autumn, running well against geldings on her first two chase starts before picking up black type over a trip that stretches her in the T.A. Morris at Clonmel.
She was pulled up on handicap debut at the Dublin Racing Festival, but a dreadful mistake around halfway ruined her chance, but she bounced to win last time at Thurles, jumping well in the main and beating one that won a decent handicap for mares at Cheltenham since, the distant third running well in a Listed race on the flat on her next start too.
The Peter Fahey yard has been going through a prolonged quiet spell but has been back among the winners of late, while Sam Ewing looks a positive jockey booking as he has been aboard for some of her best runs so far.
Rock could be the one for Stayers shock
The Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle at 6.00 presents a different test to the equivalent races at Cheltenham and Aintree earlier in the spring, a much sharper test then either and several past winners were relative speedsters at the trip rather than strong stayers.
Teahupoo fits that profile with his form over shorter and won this race easily last year. His price is perfectly fair though it would not be a surprise to see Franciscan Rock outrun his odds at a track that he likes.
His rider made too much use of him in this race when he finished sixth and he travelled as well as anything bar Teahupoo and Bob Olinger to the top of the straight at Cheltenham last time.
Two favourites that suffered narrow defeats at Cheltenham, Sixandahalf and Majborough, hold obvious claims in their respective races, the Close Brothers Irish EBF Mares Novice Hurdle at 4.50 and the Barberstown Castle Novice Chase at 5.25.
That said, neither would have me rushing to have a bet at odds-on with the Cromwell yard not fully firing right now and Majborough one that might want a stiffer test than two miles around here.
Published at 0840 BST on 01/05/25
