Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan best bets for Punchestown on Thursday

Tony Keenan previews today's action from the Punchestown Festival and he's got an each-way recommendation in the Listed handicap chase.

British handicappers have already enjoyed success this week at Punchestown, and there is a decent chance that continues on the third day of the meeting, Beat The Bat and Bill Joyce holding claims in the Conway Piling Handicap Hurdle at 4.15 and Keep Running and Gabriel’s Getaway likewise in the Frontline Security Handicap Chase at 3.05. The last-named is particularly interesting in the two-mile handicap chase for a yard that often target this meeting, and he looked a handicapper on the up with when Calico at Doncaster in January 2024. He had his first run since at the same track in March and shaped with promise despite finishing fifth of nine, sent off one of the outsiders of the field but travelling strongly for a long way and looking as if the run would bring him on considerably. His price has shortened up since last evening, however, and at the current odds A LAW OF HER OWN may offer some value. Two miles on decent ground has long been her thing, and she took well to fences last autumn, running well against geldings on her first two chase starts before picking up black type over a trip that stretches her in the T.A. Morris at Clonmel.

She was pulled up on handicap debut at the Dublin Racing Festival, but a dreadful mistake around halfway ruined her chance, but she bounced to win last time at Thurles, jumping well in the main and beating one that won a decent handicap for mares at Cheltenham since, the distant third running well in a Listed race on the flat on her next start too.