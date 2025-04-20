Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan best bets for Punchestown on Saturday

Willie Mullins was up to 12 winners at the Punchestown Festival as of yesterday evening and he looks to hold another set of leading chances today, with a few of them looking appealing prices too.

Jade De Grugy is a talented sort in the SBK Irish EBF Mares Champion Hurdle at 3:42 who is unbeaten away from Cheltenham and may be better going right-handed as she can adjust that way. She only made his first start of the season in late February, and it was a rush to get to ready for Cheltenham so there is every chance she improves again for finishing second to Lossiemouth in the Mares Hurdles.

She is not as good as Brighterdaysahead at her best but there must be questions about whether the Elliott mare will run to form today. She has been busy and produced a huge effort at Christmas which seemed to take something out of her in the Champion Hurdle where she looked awkward for parts of the race.

It is hard to find positives from her missing the Aintree Hurdle at a track that suited her so well last season, while she has no pacemaker here and prefers going the other way around. All of that could be enough to open the door for Jade De Grugy.

Poniros is a challenging horse to assess in the Ballymore Champion Four-Year-Old Hurdle (4:50) because he did something so unusual in winning the Triumph Hurdle on his first run over obstacles. There is a chance that he bounces after that but given his trainer is Willie Mullins, improvement for the run seems just as likely.

It is possible he was suited by sitting out of the battle as the fancied ones went for their races early in the Triumph, and the likes of Lulamba and East India Dock travelled marginally better than him, but that might have been lack of sharpness as much as anything and it is a bit early to be pigeon-holing him as a stayer given he has only had one run for the yard and was a 10- and 12-furlong type on the flat. He looks a little overpriced around 11/4.