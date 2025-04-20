Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan best bets for Punchestown on Friday

Tony Keenan previews today's action from the Punchestown Festival with one recommended bet.

'Hope they both get around' National Hunt racing tends to overpromise and underdeliver in terms of good horses clashing but today is not one of those one of those days as Constitution Hill and State Man meet in the Boodles Champion Hurdle at 6:40. There is no Lossiemouth, but at least this time her absence is due to missing the meeting entirely rather than swerving the stronger race, and there are two decent mares engaged that have bits of chances. The betting for the 2023 and 2025 Champion Hurdles at Cheltenham, and the outcome of the 2023 former, suggests Constitution Hill will run out a ready winner, but he has fallen on his last two starts, though State Man also failed to get around last time, albeit with this year’s Champion Hurdle at his mercy. He had cheekpieces on for the first time then, and it was an underrated piece of training from Willie Mullins to get him back to form after a lacklustre season, even allowing that the race fell apart. Let’s hope they both get around this time.

Constitution Hill in action

The other Grade 1 on the card is the Alanna Homes Champion Novice Hurdle at 6:05 where the second and third from the Turners at Cheltenham reoppose. Final Demand could run into the same problems he encountered then being a stayer running over an intermediate trip on decent ground and while The Yellow Clay is fine on the ground, he has had a busy season. It would not be a major surprise to see both beaten. Mr Percy won with a bit in hand last time despite his hurdling when returning from a break and is fresher than most, but the suspicion is that he will clatter at least one hurdle. Bellocio caught the eye in a big way last time behind Irancy, form that looks better now, and the inclination is to forgive a couple of ordinary runs at the end of last year as his missing the middle of the summer was hardly by design. A sound surface should suit him well, and he is a classy flat horse, but his price has shortened dramatically since declarations. 'Run may have been needed' Runcok is part of the same Irancy/Bellocio form line in the Uniquely Novice Hurdle at 7:10 but he could be one to oppose; he moved strongly into that Fairyhouse race last time but his finishing effort was poor and there have been hints of temperament on his previous runs too. This feels like the type of race where Willie Mullins has a weaker challenge that usual as he had to move the pieces around to help with the British Trainers’ Championship and thus may not take as much winning as usual. CASHELDALE LAD may thus offer a little value. A course winner on his sole start on the flat when beating one now rated 96, he has run well on both occasions he got decent ground over hurdles, winning a maiden hurdle by a wide margin at Gowran last November and finishing second to good prospect at Naas last month.

That run came off a 75-day break and may have been needed, but he kept on well to chase home the easy winner, pulling seven lengths clear of the third. The form is nothing out of the ordinary but the fourth and fifth ran quite well here earlier in the week, he looks well-suited by conditions and there are few that will take him on for the lead.