Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan best bets for Punchestown day two

Tony Keenan looks ahead to day two at Punchestown and he's willing to wait for the final race for a small financial interest.
Irish racing tips: Wednesday April 30
0.5pts win Good Girl Kathleen in 6.35 Punchestown at 9/1 (General)
A central feature of the first day of Punchestown was the poor performance of some Cheltenham winners, and it is a credit to Barry Connell that Marine Nationale could complete the Champion Chase double.
Two more Cheltenham winners bid to follow up today, with Jasmin De Vaux first up in the Channor Real Estate Group Novice Hurdle at 4.15. He put it all together for the first time this season in the Albert Bartlett, but his hurdling will be under more pressure around here and he disappointed at this meeting last year. Both the Elliott runners have chances against him though this looks priced about right.
Champion Bumper winner Bambino Fever bids to add the Punchestown equivalent at 4.50 and she looked to do well to win at Cheltenham when facing decent ground and a steady pace, neither of which she had encountered before.
She looks a decent favourite though Switch From Diesel seems a bit overpriced for all she was second to the market leader at the DRF. She looks to have improved since, however, and while that may be hard to believe given she has had 11 (not a typo!) bumper starts, she is not long with Ross O’Sullivan, and was better than ever last time when winning a Listed race at Fairyhouse under conditions similar to which she will encounter this evening.
It is interesting to consider her price relative to the odds of the three mares that finished behind her last time in the closing Weatherbys General Stud Book Irish EBF Mares INH Flat Race at 6.35. Carrigmoornaspruce, Future Prospect and Amen Kate were all well-beaten on that occasion yet are single figure prices here which might open up the possibility for a bet.
Seo Linn sets a good, but not insurmountable, standard as favourite and gets in without a penalty despite having won three bumpers but GOOD GIRL KATHLEEN might be worth chancing at bigger odds.
She was an impressive winner at Limerick earlier this month and while that victory came over two miles and three furlongs, she looked to have plenty of pace, sweeping from rear to win off a steady gallop, putting up some fast late sectionals in the process.
The drop in trip looks like it should suit while her trainer Emmet Mullins has a good record from a small number of runners at this meeting, six winners and 12 places from 29 starters in all.
The feature on the card is the Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup at 5:30 and while it has only four runners, they are four meaningful ones. I have no betting view on the race.
There were plenty of competitive handicaps yesterday, and more to come over the next three days, but the Colm Quinn BMW Handicap Chase at 6:05 looks weak for the prizemoney with few progressive types engaged.
It is a pale imitation of something like the Festival Plate and perhaps the fifth from that race Riaan could be good enough though it would be no surprise to see an older horse like Grange Walk outrun his odds.
Published at 0850 BST on 30/04/25
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.