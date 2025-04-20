Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan best bets for Punchestown day two

A central feature of the first day of Punchestown was the poor performance of some Cheltenham winners, and it is a credit to Barry Connell that Marine Nationale could complete the Champion Chase double.

Two more Cheltenham winners bid to follow up today, with Jasmin De Vaux first up in the Channor Real Estate Group Novice Hurdle at 4.15. He put it all together for the first time this season in the Albert Bartlett, but his hurdling will be under more pressure around here and he disappointed at this meeting last year. Both the Elliott runners have chances against him though this looks priced about right.

Champion Bumper winner Bambino Fever bids to add the Punchestown equivalent at 4.50 and she looked to do well to win at Cheltenham when facing decent ground and a steady pace, neither of which she had encountered before.

She looks a decent favourite though Switch From Diesel seems a bit overpriced for all she was second to the market leader at the DRF. She looks to have improved since, however, and while that may be hard to believe given she has had 11 (not a typo!) bumper starts, she is not long with Ross O’Sullivan, and was better than ever last time when winning a Listed race at Fairyhouse under conditions similar to which she will encounter this evening.