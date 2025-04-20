Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan best bets for Fairyhouse

Tony Keenan had a Sunday winner and is back with a big-priced bet in the finale at Fairyhouse this afternoon.

The feature handicap of the entire jumps season, the BoyleSports Irish Grand National, takes place at Fairyhouse this evening (5:00) and it is typically difficult as we are back to a full field of 30 after a dip to 20 last year. The National Hunt Chase form heads the market, and perhaps Now Is The Hour can get revenge on Haiti Couleurs on his favoured slow ground, though the Rebecca Curtis runner is a likeable and consistent type that may still be on the up. My preference among the shorter priced runners is Bioluminescence. Connections seemed to accept that Cheltenham wasn’t going to happen for her with the weather forecast earlier in the spring and instead opted to qualify for his race over a trip short of her best last time. The form was boosted by Spindleberry yesterday and she is completely unexposed over this sort of distance. Of those at bigger prices, Search For Glory makes some appeal. He seems to be a right-handed horse, his figures going that way reading:131141123, while his last two runs have come at left-handed tracks. The form of his third in the Limerick Grade 1 at Christmas over a trip short of his best has worked out well with Impaire Et Passe and Jordans.

Heart Wood looks a solid short one in the Jack McInerney Memorial Fairyhouse Chase at 4:20 with just about everything in his favour: trip and ground suit and he should get a well-run race with Saint Sam in the field, while he is a Grade 1 horse coming up against a few out of form types. The concern is whether he will be in the same form as the Ryanair as Henry De Bromhead has a poor record at this meeting (5 winners from 99 runners for a level stakes loss of 61.75 points between 2015 and last year) and had a couple of his Cheltenham runners disappoint here yesterday. Those trainer concerns aside, his stablemate Lantry Lady looks to have decent claims in the Rathbarry & Glenview Studs Hurdle at 3:50. She has an excellent record on slow ground, winning twice and finishing fourth in last year’s Mares’ Hurdle when she was a little better than the form, making mistakes of various degree at each of the last three hurdles. She has had just two runs since then, one over a trip too far and the other over fences which she seemed not to take to but has gone well fresh in the past and looks overpriced. Like Heart Wood, Shuttle Diplomacy seems have lot in his favour coming off a placed effort at Cheltenham in the closing Leinster Reinforcements & Brazil Piling Bumper at 6:10. He was third in the Champion Bumper last time on ground faster than ideal, while also getting slightly shuffled back down the hill and having the make his challenge towards the inner. If he backs that up, he should go well but at the prices THE NIGHT AGENT might be worth an each-way bet, his last two runs giving him every chance of hitting the frame.