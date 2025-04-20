Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan best bets for Fairyhouse and Cork on Easter Sunday

Tony Keenan looks ahead to the cards from Cork and Fairyhouse and has a selection at both venues.

One consequence of Fairyhouse being abandoned yesterday due to waterlogging is that we know where we are with the ground this morning: it will be testing, a sharp contrast with the last month or so of racing. Gavin Cromwell has already taken Sixandahalf out of the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Honeysuckle Mares Novice Hurdle at 4:10 and that should leave the race to Henry De Bromhead unless we get a Willie Mullins special akin to the Triumph Hurdle. I would have The Big Westerner and Air Of Entitlement a little closer in the betting; the former should be fine coming down in trip on this ground, but the latter might well improve for it as she shaped that way in the Dawn Run, outpaced after two out and doing well to win from an inside track position. Slow ground is a little worry for Air Of Entitlement, however, and perhaps the most overpriced of De Bromhead’s runners is TAREZE. She was pulled up in this race last year but has improved since, winning a maiden hurdle by a wide margin in October at Punchestown before running a good second at the same track in December at Listed level, neither the steady pace nor the decent going suiting her.

Given a short break, she easily won a Listed novice at Navan in February on testing ground when her yard was going poorly, and both the second and fourth have posted improved efforts out of that race. Her sole start since came at Limerick when she fell at the third last when going well and provided her hurdling holds up (hadn’t been an issue previously), she can outrun her odds. The other Grade 1 on the card, WillowWarm Gold Cup at 2:22, is a challenging puzzle. Both Champ Kiely and Ile Atlantique have shown frailties at the highest level, whereas Spindleberry ran very well in her sole Grade 1 start at this meeting last year, splitting Jade De Grugy and Jetara, the Mares Hurdle second and fourth this year, in the Honeysuckle despite making her move sooner than ideal. She has taken well to fences, including when winning at the track last time, and would be my lean.



The 1:52, the BoyleSports, Proud Sponsors Since 2014 Novice Handicap Chase, is competitive and a few can be given chances though the Grand Annual form might be a bit short in the market. Miss Pronunciation has always been well-suited by testing ground and has a chase mark eight pounds lower than her hurdle rating while she ran well in an open handicap last time at Gowran. She would be near the top of my list though both the Gavin Cromwell runners are respected. Springt De La Mare has a much better record at two miles (form figures:13311) than over further and seemed stretched by a longer trip at Limerick last time where he was found to be coughing, while Path d’Oroux has run several good races in similar contests and shaped better than the result in the Plate on his most recent start. The second race at Cork, the Bar One Racing Hurdle at 1:42, is interesting, not least because there is no Willie Mullins runner. He would often have a classy sort for this race, but his potential runners seem to have gone to Plumpton instead and Gordon Elliott has a trio that have a bit to prove for one reason or another which leaves this a weaker race.