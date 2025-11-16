Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan best bets for Cork on Sunday

The decision to push the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase (3:00) back a fortnight two years ago was one of the better race planning moves Horse Racing Ireland have made in recent times; not only has it improved the fields the race draws but it sets up the early part of the season better with a longer gap between this Grade 1 and Christmas.

Last year’s running was an excellent one, with Fact To File beating Spillane’s Tower and Galopin Des Champs, and this afternoon again looks a deep contest. That doesn’t always translate into a betting race, however, as this looks difficult guessing game with fitness and so many Willie Mullins runners.

My one view on the race is that Inothewayurthinkin may do be better in the early and middle part of his campaign than he did last season, looking the type to sharpen up with racing, while the early signs are that this winter might suit him much better than last in terms of ground conditions.

Three miles at Leopardstown would play to his strengths more than short of two-and-a-half at Punchestown, however, and Gavin Cromwell is having a quiet month with two winners from 97 runners in November, flat and jumps. His run will be a decent test of their stable.

The remainder of the Punchestown card is similar tough. Fun Fun Fun and Fleur In The Park look solid favourites for their respective black type races at 1:17 and 2:27 though Kilbarry Saint may be able to outrun her odds in the second of those having shaped well behind Spindleberry at Clonmel.

Cork is more appealing for a bet and Sortudo could be hard to beat in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden Hurdle at 12:30. He was good bumper horse last season, second at the DRF and seventh in the Champion Bumper, but took his form up a level when winning at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday, forcing a strong pace and coming a 12 lengths winner in a strong Timeform timefigure.

The runner-up then was I’ll Sort That, a dual bumper winner and since a Grade 3 novice hurdle winners, so the form is solid, and the biggest concern is readiness. Willie Mullins hasn’t run any of his better bumper horses of last season yet though his better novice chasers have been pretty fit.

Of the rest, Factual Fact is a dangerous rival having done well on the flat lately but Jalon d’Oudairies might be opposable off a long break and what could kindly be described as lukewarm comments from his trainer in a recent stable tour on this site.

The Kevin McManus Bookmaker Handicap Chase at 2:45 looks competitive but a few of these want further and might be aiming at better races later on like the Paddy Power Chase over Christmas.

It is not hard to make cases for the Cork National fourth and fifth, Smallcraftwarning and Spellacy’s Cross, coming down in trip having been given a lot to do in that race while Ney is another with claims.

At the prices, however, HERMINO AA looks interesting. He was a good handicap hurdler for the Moores but never really took to fences with them though made a positive start in that disciple for his new yard last time.