Gordon Elliott Stable Tour: 2025/26 Jumps Season

Gordon Elliott Stable Tour

BARBIZON

We were delighted with him, he’s a horse that is rated 101 on the Flat and it’s not an exposed 101, he hasn’t had many runs. We were a bit worried with the real soft ground (at Navan) and his jumping had been a bit novicey at home, but I thought he jumped well and seemed to handle the ground well. I’d say he’ll be a better horse on better ground.

BRIGHTERDAYSAHEAD

We’re hoping to run at Fairyhouse and whether that comes too soon or not I don’t know. We could just be looking a bit tight for Fairyhouse but she’ll be out in a couple of weeks all being well. Just when you get a little setback this time of the year it’s not ideal but hopefully we’ll see her this side of Christmas.