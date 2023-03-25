Despite there being four jumps cards plus three on the Flat in Britain, Easter Monday’s betting is generally all about the BoyleSports Irish Grand National, and in a rare twist this year's race falls tantalisingly right at the start of Aintree week.

The 30-strong field at Fairyhouse makes for a brilliant spectacle in its own right and having seen the likes of Pat Hughes, Bob Buckler, James Motherway, Tom Gibney, Dot Love and Dermot McLoughlin (twice) enjoy massive days in their training careers here since the turn of the millennium, a race famously won by Fortria, Arkle and Flyingbolt in the 1960s now has the feel of an accessible and eminently winnable contest.

McLoughlin's father Liam rode both Arkle and Flyingbolt at stages of their careers, and during his early years in the game the County Meath trainer spent some time working for 10-time Irish National-winning handler Jim Dreaper, so he’s evidently familiar with what it takes to prepare one for this day in particular.

After Freewheelin Dylan at 150/1 in 2021 and Lord Lariat at 40/1 12 months ago, a third straight success would be something truly spectacular (Dreaper admittedly won seven in a row) and the returning 2022 hero has evidently been primed for another crack at it.

He won by four and three-quarter lengths from Frontal Assault last April under 7lb claimer Paddy O’Hanlon and is a general 16/1 shot coming back off a 9lb higher mark. His prep run over hurdles at Leopardstown certainly wouldn’t put you off, but the revised rating obviously demands a touch more from the eight-year-old.

Gordon Elliott took Frontal Assault out of the race at Wednesday’s forfeit stage but still has 11 engaged as he looks for a second victory in the race he first won with General Principal under 10st in 2018.

The shortest of Elliott’s gang in the betting is National Hunt Chase runner-up Chemical Energy and he’ll be 8lb better off with Cheltenham winner Gaillard Du Mesnil if the pair turn up here, though the latter looks highly likely to be going to Aintree instead.