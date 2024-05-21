Irish 2000 Guineas: Rosallion and Haatem set to run

They appear among 11 entries for the Classic having finished second and third respectively in the QIPCO-sponsored British version at Newmarket earlier this month.

Speaking on Tuesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast the trainer said: “At the moment the plan is for both of them to run. If there’s soft ground there on Saturday morning Rosallion probably won’t run but I’m told the worst it’s going to be is good ground so we should be fine.

“I was immensely proud of both of them at Newmarket. Rosallion travelled exceptionally well and I always thought he looked like he was going to win but I didn’t see the horse on the other side. He was a clear second.

“Haatem ran his heart out and will get further. I think they both proved they were Group One winners in waiting as three-year-olds that day.”