Rosallion and Sean Levey dazzled in the French sun
Rosallion wins at ParisLongchamp

Irish 2000 Guineas: Rosallion and Haatem set to run

By David Ord
14:08 · TUE May 21, 2024

Richard Hannon intends to run both Rosallion and Haaten in Saturday’s Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.

They appear among 11 entries for the Classic having finished second and third respectively in the QIPCO-sponsored British version at Newmarket earlier this month.

Speaking on Tuesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast the trainer said: “At the moment the plan is for both of them to run. If there’s soft ground there on Saturday morning Rosallion probably won’t run but I’m told the worst it’s going to be is good ground so we should be fine.

“I was immensely proud of both of them at Newmarket. Rosallion travelled exceptionally well and I always thought he looked like he was going to win but I didn’t see the horse on the other side. He was a clear second.

“Haatem ran his heart out and will get further. I think they both proved they were Group One winners in waiting as three-year-olds that day.”

The trainer is pleased with the progress of both since that run.

“They did a bit together on Sunday morning and both worked super, exactly as they normally do. Rosallion looks like a motorbike and Haatem just does his thing, chilled out, he doesn’t do much at home but is hard as nails,” he added.

“I think the track will ultimately suit him more than Newmarket but that was a concern for me with Rosallion whether he would like it. It appeared he did handle it, but Saturday’s is a much nicer track than the Rowley Mile purely because it is a lot flatter and it’s more natural for horses rather than the up and down of Newmarket.”

