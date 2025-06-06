International stars heading for Royal Ascot 2025

We pick out a handful of international stars who are looking to light up Royal Ascot in a little over a week's time.

ASFOORA - Henry Dwyer Sky Bet odds: 7/1 for King Charles III Stakes Asfoora may not be one of the top sprinters in Australia but she was still good enough to win the 2024 running of the King Charles III Stakes, her only win in four UK starts. Restricted to two runs at Morphetville since, she returned to action with a win in a Group 3 before a midfield finish in a Group 1, a performance described as 'flat' and one which prompted connections to give her some time off. Asfoora was then trained for a trial as 'a quasi race' to build up her fitness before transferring to Newmarket where she's been since the start of the month. Dwyer has reported that his mare has settled in well, is training well and, if in the same form as 12 months ago on raceday, will be 'incredibly hard to beat' and he is hoping to, again, secure the services of Oisin Murphy who, Dwyer said, 'feels there's not much going on in the five-furlong division' and is 'pretty happy to ride her'.

MAP OF STARS - Francis-Henri Graffard Sky Bet odds: 8/1 for Prince Of Wales's Stakes Boasts a career record of five wins from seven starts and is two from three this season with a neck defeat to Sosie on his first crack at Group 1 level the only blemish. Looked a shade unlucky that day as Sosie, who has won another Group 1 since, got first run on his rival but it still rates as a career best performance from Map Of Stars who 'does shut down when he hits the front'. There should be further progress to come once he steps up in distance but also when he encounters good ground (only once to date) which Graffard believes contributed to his impressive performance in the Prix d'Harcourt. ZARIGANA - Francis-Henri Graffard Sky Bet odds: 11/4 for Coronation Stakes Zarigana's only defeat in five starts came in the Marcel Boussac on Arc day when narrowly edged out by a stablemate who produced a more professional performance. Has twice beaten Shes Perfect this season, first in a Group 3 and then when awarded the Pouliches (1000 Guineas) by the stewards having been second past the post. She looked the best horse in the race the last day, quickening up well to improve her position from the rear of the field before getting unbalanced with the interference and there should be more to come as the Timeform 'p' next to her rating of 115 indicates giving her every chance, in theory, of closing the gap on Coronation Stakes favourite Lake Victoria whose Timeform rating is 117.

LAZZAT - Jerome Reynier Sky Bet odds: 100/30 for Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes Top class French sprinters have been thin on the ground in recent years but Lazzat looks capable of breaking new ground in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes. Recently purchased by Wathnan Racing whose Richard Brown described him as 'a sensational sprinter, a huge talent' and one who boasts a Timeform rating of 125 which puts him alongside the likes of Notable Speech, Los Angeles and Anmaat and only 4 lbs adrift of the top-rated Calandagan in the firm's European ratings. He progressed through the ranks in France in 2024, winning his first Group 1 in the Maurice de Gheest in August before an audacious international campaign saw Lazzat finish a close second in Australia's Golden Eagle before failing to reproduce his best in the Hong Kong Mile. Turned over on his return in March but left that effort behind with a wide margin success at Chantilly with subsequent winners James's Delight and Monteille well behind and is an exciting prospect with untapped potential.