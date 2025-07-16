Injured jockey Ray Dawson targets September return

Jockey Ray Dawson is targeting a September return to the saddle after sustaining two broken bones following a fall at Nottingham on Tuesday.
The 31-year-old was taken to hospital in the city after coming to grief on the way to post aboard the Steph Hollinshead-trained debutant Margoritatime in the PricedUp EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes.
And following scans, it revealed that the Bury St Edmunds-based rider, who until has partnered 30 winners in Britain this year, suffered a broken rib and a broken left wrist, which requires both a cast and the insertion of a metal plate.
Dawson said: “When I hit the ground I knew I broke my wrist. After about 20 seconds when the adrenalin wore off the frustration of it was worse than the pain, but that is the way it is. It was very busy at the hospital in Nottingham so I didn’t get back home until about 3.30am this morning.
“Dr Jerry Hill (British Horseracing Authority chief medical adviser) has been fantastic and he got me fast-tracked over to Addenbrooke’s Hospital to see a surgeon today. I’m going to get a plate in the wrist tomorrow morning to help with the process and then they will put a proper cast on. Getting the surgery sorted quickly will lessen the time I’m out.
“They are hoping, obviously depending on how well I heel, that I could start physio in the next four to five weeks I would say September 1st would be in my mind about coming back riding, but anything before that would be a bonus.”
While Dawson, whose best yearly domestic total was 64 winners back in 2022, is frustrated at missing a chunk of the current season in Britain,he admits all is not lost with his latest setback not likely to rule him out of spending the winter in Dubai.
He added: “It was heading towards one of my best seasons until this. It is not ideal, but I have been supported quite well and all the trainers I’ve been riding for have been in contact. Hopefully, when I get back, I will be able to end the last six weeks with a good few winners.
“I’m fortunate that I’m heading back out to Dubai this year, which is a big part of my career, and it is a place I have a lot of success in. If this had happened in six weeks time I would have been panicking to get back in time for Dubai. It is not ideal to miss six weeks of the season here, but there are positives, and I might do some normal things like go on a holiday that I wouldn’t normally get to do.”
