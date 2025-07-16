Injured jockey Ray Dawson targets September return

The 31-year-old was taken to hospital in the city after coming to grief on the way to post aboard the Steph Hollinshead-trained debutant Margoritatime in the PricedUp EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes.

And following scans, it revealed that the Bury St Edmunds-based rider, who until has partnered 30 winners in Britain this year, suffered a broken rib and a broken left wrist, which requires both a cast and the insertion of a metal plate.

Dawson said: “When I hit the ground I knew I broke my wrist. After about 20 seconds when the adrenalin wore off the frustration of it was worse than the pain, but that is the way it is. It was very busy at the hospital in Nottingham so I didn’t get back home until about 3.30am this morning.

“Dr Jerry Hill (British Horseracing Authority chief medical adviser) has been fantastic and he got me fast-tracked over to Addenbrooke’s Hospital to see a surgeon today. I’m going to get a plate in the wrist tomorrow morning to help with the process and then they will put a proper cast on. Getting the surgery sorted quickly will lessen the time I’m out.

“They are hoping, obviously depending on how well I heel, that I could start physio in the next four to five weeks I would say September 1st would be in my mind about coming back riding, but anything before that would be a bonus.”