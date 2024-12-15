Ile Atlantique team weighing up January options

Ile Atlantique will be aimed at a second chasing start next month after a near-flawless debut over fences at Navan last weekend.

The six-year-old, who is trained by Willie Mullins, made a notable start to his hurdling career last season when winning on debut by 19 lengths before finishing just a neck behind the winner in the Grade One Lawlor’s Of Naas Novice Hurdle. He then contested a string of further top-level events, but did not hit the same heights when a distant third at the Cheltenham Festival and fifth and seventh respectively at Aintree and Punchestown. This term he stepped up to the larger obstacles and started out at Navan earlier in the month, lining up for the QuinnBet Beginners Chase amongst a competitive field that included Barry Connell’s Good Land and Waterford Whispers. WATCH: Ile Atlantique's chasing debut win at Navan

