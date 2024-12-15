Ile Atlantique team weighing up January options

Ile Atlantique will be aimed at a second chasing start next month after a near-flawless debut over fences at Navan last weekend.
The six-year-old, who is trained by Willie Mullins, made a notable start to his hurdling career last season when winning on debut by 19 lengths before finishing just a neck behind the winner in the Grade One Lawlor’s Of Naas Novice Hurdle.
He then contested a string of further top-level events, but did not hit the same heights when a distant third at the Cheltenham Festival and fifth and seventh respectively at Aintree and Punchestown.
This term he stepped up to the larger obstacles and started out at Navan earlier in the month, lining up for the QuinnBet Beginners Chase amongst a competitive field that included Barry Connell’s Good Land and Waterford Whispers.
WATCH: Ile Atlantique's chasing debut win at Navan
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
Ile Atlantique made all the running under Paul Townend and, barring a single mistake, jumped well to come home a comfortable nine lengths ahead of the latter horse, with Good Land a further length and a half back.
“He attacked his fences, he’s a much bigger, stronger horse this year,” said Sean Graham, racing manager to owner Tony Bloom.
“Christmas will probably come too soon for him so we’re looking at a novice chase in mid-January, maybe mid-to-late January. No decision has been made on it just yet.
“He jumped very well, he did all the hard work himself and that’s a big ask.
“We couldn’t have asked for any more from him, and the right horses chased him home in second and third.
“It was a very hot race, he was the top-rated hurdler so he was probably entitled to win on paper, but when you go chasing you have to prove that you can jump the fences and handle it, so the way he jumped was a huge plus.”
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.