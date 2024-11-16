Il Ridoto won the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham | report and free video replay

Il Ridoto is owned by a partnership that includes Sir Alex Ferguson and the former Manchester United manager has enjoyed a stellar 24 hours or so on the racetrack with Spirit Dancer winning a valuable prize in Bahrain and L'Eau Du Sud carrying his colours to victory earlier on the Cheltenham card.

The winning margin was four and a half lengths with Ga Law staying on well to claim second from Lets Go Champ.

Ginny's Destiny dropped out quickly as Lets Go Champ and Il Ridoto went on with Ga Law outpaced but the seven-year-old soon raced into a clear lead and was always doing enough.

Very few runners got involved with the first three home prominent throughout. Editeur Du Gite took the field along from Lets Go Champ until a bad mistake at the water saw the veteran drop out tamely. That left Irish challenger Lets Go Champ in front but he was flanked by race favourite Ginny's Destiny and Ga Law with the eventual winner also in close attendance.

Paul Nicholls had saddled the winner to finish fourth and third in the last two renewals of the historic handicap but the 10/1 shot had the race in safekeeping by the last on this occasion.

He went on: “I did tell Ged I thought today was the best he’s ever looked. Last year he ran out of petrol so it was crucial to get a run in. Ged, Alex and John [Hales] are a great bunch and they’ve had some incredible success this weekend, but I saw Willie [Mullins] bought them a horse last night so I’ve just told Ged I’ll be spending his winnings tomorrow!”

“It was a great ride by Freddie and the horse deserved to win a big one. Freddie is coming along nicely, he’s going to ride an awful lot of ours, he rides a lot for his uncle Joe [Tizzard] – he’s very much like Harry Cobden was at the same stage of his career.”

"Back here in a month's time [for the December Gold Cup]. He was arguably well handicapped today, he's going to go up a few pounds, just come back here for the same race.

Nicholls said: "Last year we learnt he needed a run before he came here, just got a bit tired. He had a run at Chepstow, that was a month ago but he's done a lot of work since then and that just helped bring him forward; there are some horses that need a run and that's just the way he is.

A smiling Gingell said: "That was a buzz and a half!

"He's been electric today, he's jumped for fun. I've come down the hill cruising and thought 'I don't want to get there too soon' but Paul told me that when I turn in, to kick on no matter what so I had a look at the screens and he took off. I jumped the last and he pricked his ears but that's just him I think and he's won with loads in hand.

“Down the hill I saw Harry (Cobden) give Ginny’s (Destiny, stablemate) a little squeeze and I thought ‘I’m still happy here’. He’s done it really well in the end, a big thanks to everyone at home and all the owners. It’s amazing."

On where the victory ranks in his burgeoning career so far, Gingell said: “It’s right up there, I can’t probably top the Grade One [on Elixir De Nutz in the Clarence House] yet, but it’s definitely up there. I started dreaming of this when I began pony racing aged eight or nine, I knew then it was what I wanted to do and that I wanted to be in the big time, so far it is going well."

Ferguson star to be sent to Peterborough

Nicholls was unable to shed any light on the performance of Ginny's Destiny, explaining: "I haven't spoken to Harry [Cobden, jockey]. I just thought he was travelling really, really well. Something happened at the water jump; whether he's done something there I don't know because when coming down the hill he's stopped very quickly which is unlike him.

"Whether Harry felt something wasn't quite right I don't know as I haven't had the chance to speak to him yet. That's not his true running. I couldn’t get a run into Ginny’s and watching him I’d say he just needed it, also he probably wants three miles as well now. All won’t be lost on him later in the season."

Ferguson, John Hales and Ged Mason not only owned the winner in partnership but also fifth home Protektorat and his trainer, Dan Skelton, was rather more upbeat about the top-weight's performance.

"Really happy with him," he said.

"It was very obvious from an early stage he was way too fresh. He pulled a little hard which is his wont sometimes; jumping big - he was having too good a time to be honest with you.

"He was never really going to have enough to get home. Big jump at the last and you can see, it was a monstrous jump and he's literally filling himself up with air, he's needing the oxygen at that point because he's done too much.

"He'll go to the Peterborough [Chase at Huntingdon] next. He won't have to give away such a volume of weight and it will be interesting to see how he gets on right-handed."

Jamie Snowden, trainer of runner-up Ga Law, said: “That was a smashing run and I can’t fault the horse. Off a mark of 155, that was probably a career best to be honest. When he won two years ago he was rated 140.

“He slipped turning in which didn’t really help him but you can’t fault his effort. He lost his momentum and had to get going again but it hasn’t cost him the race. He and the winner are well matched and both had a run at Chepstow before tofday.

“We’ll see what the handicapper does and am sure we’ll go three miles at some point but we’ll enjoy today.”