Bahrain International Trophy report

Spirit Dancer ran out a superb winner of the Bahrain International Trophy for the second year in a row for Richard Fahey and Sir Alex Ferguson.
For the first time since its inception in 2019, The Bahrain International Trophy was run under newly fitted floodlights, and it really was a spectacle, with Spirit Dancer lighting up Bahrain once more as he defended his crown, becoming the first two-time winner of this Group 2 event, which is getting stronger each year.
Spirit Dancer broke well from his outside draw in 11 but was soon taken back by jockey Oisin Orr, who oozed confidence throughout. He actually rode him more or less the same as last year, not worried about losing any ground travelling three wide round the bend, and pulling him out to make his challenge down the outside in the straight.
It briefly looked as though Lead Artist had stolen a march entering the final furlong, around a length clear, but Orr never appeared to be too worried, and in the end he easily picked up the eventual runner-up to give Sir Alex Ferguson, Ged Mason and Richard Fahey another sparkling night in Bahrain.
Sir Alex Ferguson was beaming in the parade ring afterwards and had some big praise for jockey Oisin Orr: “He was so far back, I didn't think he was going to do it! It's fantastic, and the jockey is fantastic too. I’m proud of him and proud of the jockey, too, he sat motionless, he didn’t panic at all.
"It’s the second greatest moment in racing for me, 100 percent, it’s fantastic!”
Richard Fahey was also in high spirits as you would expect, and he didn’t rule out Spirit Dancer heading to Hong Kong in a couple of weeks: “He had a different prep this year, I was a little bit disappointed with his first run back [at Newmarket], as I was expecting him to run a bit better, but he just loves it here, and he has just thrived all week.
“I was more confident this morning, I was delighted with him."
Fahey went on to talk about his admiration for Sir Alex and Ged Mason: “They are two very successful men, well three with Peter [Done] as well, and it’s just amazing what horses can do for people.
“He loves his travels, he loves it! He’s had a bit of a soft season, so he could do [go to Hong Kong], but we’ll see how he gets on.”
The John & Thady Gosden-trained Lead Artist fought gallantly to the end and ran another cracking race to finish second, while the French-trained Calif came third, with Alfaila for Owen Burrows back in fourth.
