Bahrain International Trophy report

For the first time since its inception in 2019, The Bahrain International Trophy was run under newly fitted floodlights, and it really was a spectacle, with Spirit Dancer lighting up Bahrain once more as he defended his crown, becoming the first two-time winner of this Group 2 event, which is getting stronger each year.

Spirit Dancer broke well from his outside draw in 11 but was soon taken back by jockey Oisin Orr, who oozed confidence throughout. He actually rode him more or less the same as last year, not worried about losing any ground travelling three wide round the bend, and pulling him out to make his challenge down the outside in the straight.

It briefly looked as though Lead Artist had stolen a march entering the final furlong, around a length clear, but Orr never appeared to be too worried, and in the end he easily picked up the eventual runner-up to give Sir Alex Ferguson, Ged Mason and Richard Fahey another sparkling night in Bahrain.

Sir Alex Ferguson was beaming in the parade ring afterwards and had some big praise for jockey Oisin Orr: “He was so far back, I didn't think he was going to do it! It's fantastic, and the jockey is fantastic too. I’m proud of him and proud of the jockey, too, he sat motionless, he didn’t panic at all.