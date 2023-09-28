Hukum hopes dealt a blow with unfavourable wide draw in Arc

Hukum will have to overcome an unfavourable draw in stall 14 if he is to triumph in Sunday’s Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp.

The Owen Burrows-trained six-year-old won the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot when last seen in July, having beaten Derby hero Desert Crown in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown, when both horses were returning from long absences. However, Hukum did not enjoy much luck in Thursday’s draw ceremony, with only Simca Mille on his outside in a 15-strong field. Two winners have emerged from stall 14 since 2000, with Frankie Dettori producing a memorable ride aboard Golden Horn in 2015 and Dalakhani winning under Christophe Soumillon in 2003.

Hukum’s big-race pilot Jim Crowley will now be studying the tapes of the heroics of his weighing-room colleagues ahead of his ride aboard the Shadwell-owned contender in the French capital. “I’m sure Jim will be doing all that, but there’s absolutely nothing we can do,” said Angus Gold, racing manager for the owners. “Golden Horn had a lot of tactical speed, he went forward and stayed out wide and got a brilliant ride. There is no point making a fuss about it as there is nothing we can do. “We’ll just have to work around it, see how he breaks and go forward and hope to slot in somewhere."

Draw for the 2023 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe:



1⃣ Westover

2⃣ Feed The Flame

3⃣ Free Wind

4⃣ Haya Zark

5⃣ Through Seven Seas

6⃣ Bay Bridge

7⃣ Continuous

8⃣ Ace Impact

9⃣ Onesto

🔟 Mr Hollywood

1⃣1⃣ Place Du Carrousel

1⃣2⃣ Fantastic Moon

1⃣3⃣ Sisfahan

1⃣4⃣ Hukum

1⃣5⃣ Simca Mille pic.twitter.com/WvhZmf5aa8 — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) September 28, 2023

Ante-post favourite Ace Impact, winner of the Prix du Jockey Club for Jean-Claude Rouget, enjoyed much better fortune in stall eight, with St Leger winner Continuous, who was supplemented at a cost of €120,000 on Wednesday, next to him in stall seven for Aidan O’Brien. The Ralph Beckett-trained Westover, beaten just a head by Hukum at Ascot, will be on the inside in stall one, with Free Wind – Dettori’s final Arc mount – in three for John and Thady Gosden.

