Don't miss our horse-by-horse guide and verdict for the Group 1 Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp on Sunday.

Qatar Prix De l'Arc de Triomphe (Group 1) When: 3.05, Sunday October 1 Where: ParisLongchamp First prize: £2,380,833 Going: Good to soft TV: ITV & Sky Sports Racing (Sky 415) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Guide to the field and star ratings

SISFAHAN (Stall 14) ⭐ German-trained chestnut who won the German Derby in 2021 but has only added an Italian Group 2 win (October 2022) to his tally since then. Stuck to the task well when second to Simca Mille in the Grosser Preis von Berlin at Hoppegarten in August but flopped in major Baden-Baden contest last time and hard to see him figuring in the finish this weekend.

HAYA ZARK (Stall 4) ⭐ Four-year-old colt who has raised his game again this season, winning a pair of Group 3 races at 10 and 12 furlongs, and not digraced in Deauville Group 2 last time, but this is another step up entirely and he'll be among the rank outsiders in such a hot contest.

Draw for the 2023 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe:



1⃣ Westover

2⃣ Feed The Flame

3⃣ Free Wind

4⃣ Haya Zark

5⃣ Through Seven Seas

6⃣ Bay Bridge

7⃣ Continuous

8⃣ Ace Impact

9⃣ Onesto

🔟 Mr Hollywood

1⃣1⃣ Place Du Carrousel

1⃣2⃣ Fantastic Moon

1⃣3⃣ Sisfahan

1⃣4⃣ Hukum

1⃣5⃣ Simca Mille pic.twitter.com/WvhZmf5aa8 — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) September 28, 2023

ONESTO (Stall 9) ⭐⭐⭐ Sent off 11/1 for the Arc last year, but could only manage a remote 10th behind Alpinista. Had previously beaten Simca Mille in the Grand Prix de Paris and finished second to Luxembourg in the 2022 Irish Champion, but his form hasn’t hit the same heights this year and he could only finish seventh behind Auguste Rodin at Leopardstown last time, so he looks one of the more unlikely winners.

SIMCA MILLE (Stall 15) ⭐⭐⭐ Last year’s Prix Niel winner didn’t run in the 2022 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe but he looks set to make up for lost time by lining up at Longchamp on Sunday. Stephane Wattel’s Tamayuz colt has improved at four, running second in the Prix Ganay in April before an easy win in the Group 2 Prix de Chantilly in June, a stepping stone to his first Group 1 victory in the Grosser Preis von Berlin at Hoppegarten last time out. That race has found a couple of Arc winners in recent years in Torquator Tasso and Alpinista, even if neither won both races in the same year, and he looks a strong stayer with an each-way chance, for all that has to improve again to trouble the form principals.

BAY BRIDGE (Stall 6) ⭐⭐⭐ Seems like a bit of a late-comer to the Arc de Triomphe party but he has every right to be considered closely for a race of this nature, especially as he's now proven himself over the 12-furlong trip. That may have come via a small-field Group 3 event at Kempton recently but we know he has the requisite class after he landed the Champion Stakes at Ascot last season. Seems happiest with plenty of ease in the ground and every reason to expect a bold bid from the five-year-old.

Richard Kingscote roars home Bay Bridge in the Champion Stakes

WESTOVER (Stall 1) ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Last year’s Irish Derby winner was a creditable sixth in last year’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe but he has improved at four, winning his first Group 1 since the Curragh in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud in July. Well backed for the King George after that, going off 7/1, and he laid down a strong challenge, staying on with purpose before being beaten a head by Hukum, who may have benefitted from Jim Crowley breaking the whip rules more than Rob Hornby did. Ralph Beckett is reportedly happy with his preparations following an away day at Salisbury and this son of Frankel is right in the mix.

HUKUM (Stall 14) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Baaeed’s full-brother who has stepped out of his shadows in style this season, recovering from injury to prove himself better than ever. Beat Derby winner Desert Crown fair and square on his return, but improved even on that effort when landing a barnstorming renewal of the King George at Ascot in July after a terrific duel with Westover. Purposely kept away from the track since then, he goes really well after a break and, for all that he’s versatile ground-wise, he won’t mind how much rain falls in Paris in the build-up, so he has excellent claims on his first visit to ParisLongchamp.

PLACE DU CARROUSEL (Stall 11) ⭐⭐ We come to Andre Fabre’s Arc horse as the veteran trainer bids for a record-extending ninth success in the race with Place Du Carrousel. The Lope De Vega filly beat Nashwa at this meeting last year in the Prix de l’Opera in very soft ground, perhaps an indication she needs those type of conditions to perform at her very best. She is building nicely towards an Arc tilt, having won on good to soft at Deauville and in the Prix Foy at Longchamp on her last two starts, but she needs to find more again if she is to win an Arc.

THROUGH SEVEN SEAS (Stall 5) ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Japanese mare by Dream Journey who has taken a big leap forward at five-years-old, starting the year in handicap company at Nakayama where she won, before she returned to the same track in March to win a more valuable Grade 3 handicap in good style under Christophe Lemaire. The race in which she entered the Arc picture, though, came at Hanshin in June where she ran the great Equinox to a neck in the Grade 1 Takarazuka Kinen, belying her big odds with a tremendous performance in second despite finding trouble in the run.

FREE WIND (Stall 3) ⭐⭐⭐ Frankie Dettori bids farewell to Paris on Free Wind for John & Thady Gosden as he looks for a fairytale ending in a race he has won six times aboard Lammtarra, Sakhee, Marienbard, Golden Horn and Enable (x2). Free Wind wouldn’t be in the same class as any of those aforementioned names, but she did look a Group 1 winner in-waiting earlier in her career only for connections to shy away from the top level until the Yorkshire Oaks last time. She ran a belter at York, finishing a head second to Warm Heart who subsequently won the Prix Vermeille, so there is hope in her most recent form that she has the tools to compete at this level, as has long been suspected.

MR HOLLYWOOD (Stall 10) ⭐⭐ A lightly-raced German-trained challenger hailing from the stable of Henk Grewe, the three-year-old son of Iquitos loves heavy ground but has progressed on better conditions this summer, finishing second to Fantastic Moon in the Deutsches Derby at Hamburg in July. He bettered that performance at Baden-Baden last time out, when second to Zagrey after trying to make all, so he looks a strong stayer on the up, for all that he needs to take a big leap forward in pure form terms to have a say.

FEED THE FLAME (Stall 2) ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Another strong French challenger who put his best foot forward when winning the Grand Prix de Paris in great style over the Arc course and distance in July, a length clear of Adelaide River with the Oaks winner Soul Sister back in third. Has over six lengths to find with Ace Impact on their Prix du Jockey Club form, but the trip could help him on that score, and his odds-on defeat in the Prix Niel looks far from the worst launchpad to an Arc challenge, as he was poorly positioned off a slow pace and he stayed on nicely for second on a day he was entitled to be rusty.

ACE IMPACT (Stall 8) ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Heads the home challenge following a superb year, only making his debut on the Cagnes-Sur-Mer polytrack at the end of January and he remains unbeaten, winning the Prix du Jockey Club in tremendous style amongst five victories. He was given a midsummer break after Chantilly by Jean-Claude Rouget, who avoided the temptation of the Irish Champion Stakes in preference of keeping him fresh for the Arc. Returned at Deauville in mid-August for the Group 2 Prix Guillaume d’Ornano where he beat Al Riffa despite pulling hard in the early stages, which is a minor concern ahead of his first ever go at 1m4f at Longchamp. The three-year-old son of Cracksman is clearly a major contender.

FANTASTIC MOON (Stall 12) ⭐⭐⭐ A drying forecast has convinced connections to supplement, with the son of Sea The Moon seemingly needing decent ground to be at his best. That was certainly the case last time in the Prix Niel when he stepped up on all of his previous form to sink Feed The Flame. Had the run of the race 10 lengths off big outsider King Of Records in that event, though, with a rusty Feed The Flame inconvenienced by how it was run, so it won't be easy confirming the form.

CONTINUOUS (Stall 7) ⭐⭐⭐ Supplemented by Aidan O’Brien and connections following his St Leger victory at Doncaster just over two weeks before the Arc and he suddenly gives Ballydoyle an iron in the fire. The son of Heart’s Cry has thrived following a two-month break after Royal Ascot, running away with the Great Voltigeur and the season’s final Classic (replay below), and it’s no surprise to see him diverted to Paris. Stamina looks a strong suit, but he has the gears to drop back in trip and he’s improved enormously since being put in his place by Ace Impact at Chantilly in June. He’ll have to improve again to win this, but he could do.

