Hugo Palmer excited by Seagulls Eleven Newmarket gallop

Hugo Palmer received the same kind of buzz from watching Seagulls Eleven take part in a racecourse gallop as he did with subsequent 2000 Guineas winner Galileo Gold nine years ago.

The Classic-winning trainer was on hand to see Seagulls Eleven, who is owned by players from Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion, continue his preparations for his Betfred 2000 Guineas tilt with the exercise before racing on the Rowley Mile on Tuesday. Working over a mile under Oisin Murphy, the son of Galileo Gold, steadily drew clear of his 78 rated gallop companion He’s A Gentleman before crossing the line with more than six lengths to spare. And following the workout Palmer was left enthusiastic about the chances the colt, who was last sighted finishing down the field in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf at Del Mar, following in the hoofprints of his sire on Saturday, May 3rd. He said: "It is very nice when you take a horse away to see them open up and put clear daylight, which he should do as he is a 112 rated three year old, between himself and a 78 rated handicapper. I was thrilled to see him go so well. Oisin (Murphy) rode him in the National Stakes and the Dewhurst Stakes. He was kicking himself in the Dewhurst as he wish he had put more speed into the Dewhurst at half-way.

“He came back in as he was cross with himself, but I’m not blaming him at all. The ground was too soft in the Dewhurst and it was probably a bit on the soft side there, which is funny as his dad loved soft ground. I’ve not seen a horse of mine look like that going up the hill of the Rowley Mile since his dad worked here nine years ago. I’ve not watched a horse work here and got the same buzz since then. “Let’s hope he is okay and all being well we will come back here in two and a half weeks time. I had three horses in the 2000 Guineas. One of them ran at Chelmsford City and has since been gelded and another runs in the Craven. I just felt with him in order to get him to the 2000 Guineas with the best chance I felt today would help him. I’ve only won one 2000 Guineas, and this is what we did with his dad, and he looks so similar to him.” One thing that remains in the air however is who will ride Seagulls Eleven with his regular partner Oisin Murphy likely to be snapped up elsewhere. However, Palmer hinted that Tom Marquand is among the potential jockeys that could pick up the ride if Murphy is unavailable, while he also expects the mile trip to be well within his range. He added: “A lot has to go wrong in the (Andrew) Balding and (Harry) Charlton camp for Oisin to ride him, but I just felt that if wasn’t Oisin riding him, who knows him so well, whoever was riding him I didn’t feel I could ask them to turn up early and ride him in work and not necessarily get the pick. Harry Davies has won on him, but he rides Wimbledon Hawkeye in the Craven. I’ve spoken to Tom Marquand and I know he is looking for a ride as well. Since Oisin knows him so well, getting a good steer on him was really important.