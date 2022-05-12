Crown sets up fascinating clash with Stone

A fascinating Dante Stakes did exactly what it's designed to do, produce a candidate with excellent claims of landing the Derby at Epsom.

In a field with a mix of runners with smart form in pattern company and promising, lightly-raced sorts, it was one of the latter that came to the fore, Desert Crown.

Desert Crown, on just his second start, took apart the opposition with a bright turn of foot after travelling well under a patient ride, showing signs of greenness before drawing further away late on.

The form of a well-run race looks well up to standard for the Dante. In beating Royal Patronage by three and a half lengths, he probably ran to a similar level to Stone Age at Leopardstown at the weekend, setting up the sort of clash that makes horse racing.

Desert Crown has a pedigree of contrasts, but he clearly looks to take after his sire rather than the dam's side and the extra distance at Epsom ought not to be a problem. He's a well-made sort who handled the preliminaries well, which augurs well for the hullabaloo of Derby day.

Royal Patronage ran a good race, the first test for the Two Thousand Guineas form and one which suggests that will prove the above-average classic it looked at the time. He may well take his chance at Epsom, but will do well to make the frame. Bluegrass took third, staying on, his pedigree suggesting a mix of stamina and speed, but in practice the latter almost entirely absent; the St Leger surely the aim with him.