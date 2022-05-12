Desert Crown emerged as the new Cazoo Derby favourite after storming to a clear-cut success in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes at York.

Trainer Sir Michael Stoute had won Britain's principal Derby trial six times in the past and the vibes this spring had been extremely strong about the Nottingham maiden winner. Already into 8/1 for Epsom ahead of his much-anticipated comeback and sent off 7/2 joint-favourite on the Knavesmire, the son of Nathaniel lived up to the hype under jockey Richard Kingscote, travelling strongly near the rear of the field before cruising to the front and beating well-backed fellow joint-favourite Royal Patronage by three and a quarter lengths. Bluegrass was a further two and a half lengths back in third at 7/1 for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore.

The victory saw Stoute draw level with the late Sir Henry Cecil on seven career Dante winners, while Desert Crown was cut to 2/1 market leader for the Derby with Paddy Power and Betfair. Sky Bet go 7/4 while the colt remains available at 9/4 with Coral, Ladbrokes, Unibet and bet365. “He had that hold up and he was only really ready for a race now so I’m very pleased, he was very smooth,” said the Newmarket handler. “His temperament isn’t a problem, he’s a very relaxed horse. “I like the Dante, it’s a good trial, a good test. He’s got further to go at Epsom, but I’d be very hopeful it wouldn’t be a problem.

Desert Crown powers to victory at York

“I’ve no idea what’s left to come from him, others in the race are bound to improve, too, but you’d have to expect improvement from him as it is only his second start, just his second visit to a racecourse. “That was a big leap up. He was impressive in his maiden, but as he got behind with the hold up and behind schedule we had to do what we did and he didn’t let me down, he surprised me actually. “What he showed me there was very encouraging. Other than Workforce all my Dante horses had had a previous race early in the season so that was very encouraging. “I was excited watching the race, but now I’m calm.”

Kingscote told ITV Racing: “It was nice and smooth, he was very relaxed throughout. I sort of moved him a little earlier than I would have ideally liked because I was in behind one I didn’t want to be behind, but he was shrewd and I was really pleased with him. “We went a nice gallop throughout and it was perfect for my lad really as he’s really well mannered and relaxed and he gave me a lovely ride. “I was in front plenty long enough and we were just rolling around a little in the finish and he’s had a little shout on the way to the start, so you’d like to think there could be more to come. “It’s great to see him (Sir Michael Stoute) in the morning when he gets to see a horse like this lad and he’s been fabulous to me for the last couple of years and it’s lovely to ride him a nice one.”