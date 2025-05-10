Horses to follow: Trackside Live team with horses for your tracker

The Trackside Live team provide horses for your trackers following recent visits to Chester and Newmarket.

Chantilly Lace (Ralph Beckett) 1000 Guineas – Newmarket – 4 May Trackside pin-up girl Desert Flower dominated the headlines in the 1000 Guineas but there was plenty to take from the beaten horses. Looking at Ralph Beckett’s Chantilly Lace in the paddock, you’d be forgiven for thinking that the daughter of Lope De Vega would be the yard’s main Oaks prospect – a rangy, athletic filly with plenty of leg. She was doggedly hanging on to what remained of her winter coat (clipped) and seemed remarkably easy-going for a filly whose only previous racecourse experience had been a winning debut at Salisbury in October. Breeding would suggest the Oaks will be far beyond her stamina capabilities – she’s a half-sister to Ten Sovereigns – but stranger things happen at sea, as they say. Red Letter (Ger Lyons) 1000 Guineas – Newmarket – 4 May At the opposite end of the filly spectrum was Juddmonte’s sole representative, the Ger Lyons-trained Red Letter. She earned the comment "lots to like" in the paddock, which isn’t given away easily and it was thoroughly deserved – there isn’t much of her, but the little grey filly is well-balanced and conformationally appealing. She had a hint of babyishness about her: not green, but seeking approval from the lass and playing around in the preliminaries whilst she took everything in. Connections have since cited firm ground as a reason for defeat and that makes Red Letter interesting later in the year, with a bit more time and experience under her belt.

Pearla (William Haggas) Darley EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes – Newmarket – 2 May It was gratifying to see paddock pick Zgharta earn her well-deserved maiden victory on Friday, having sharpened up from the Craven Meeting where she had to play second-fiddle to subsequent Ascot winner Victory Queen. That said, Pearla nearly upset the party with an eye-catching debut performance and she’s the filly to take forward. Tall, athletic, a ready made three-year-old at this relatively early stage of the season, the daughter of Sea The Stars is a half-sister to Group One winner Place du Carrousel and it would be no surprise to see this filly heading down a similar route. She was green enough in the preliminaries to predict sharp improvement next time – it’ll be interesting to see where William Haggas goes with her bearing in mind she holds an Irish Oaks entry. Italica (Tom Dascombe) Lily Agnes Conditions Stakes - Chester - 7 May You could almost see the progression Italica made in the 15 minutes before the Lily Agnes happening before your eyes, and that was very much reflected in the notes that came from the track. “Getting on toes and trying to rear, very green” to “having a growl, some signs of greenness” and then in the parade ring, “Has a bit more size to him than the other pair seen so far and looks more a longer-term project. Nice sort, will keep progressing.” The dam, Simmy’s Temple, was second in a Brocklesby but went to America and seemed to get a mile, and the way Italica finished off for third suggests he’ll get six furlongs no bother. Will improve again.

Daiquiri Bay (Alan King) Heineken Maiden Stakes - Chester - 7 May Seems an easy one to be putting a horse up that was so impressive in winning by five lengths here as one to follow (duh!) but it’s worth reiterating that, once they were all in the paddock and you can start to compare and contrast the varying physiques and fitness on show that he looked like one that would come on plenty for the run, which only goes to make the ease of this win all the more impressive. He looks like a stayer, his run style says he’s a stayer, and as he keeps going up in trip we’d expect him to keep taking steps forward. Stick with him.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits