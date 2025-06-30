Horses to follow: Trackside Live team with horses for My Stable

The Trackside Live team check in with four more horses for the My Stable tracker in light of recent meetings at Newmarket and the Curragh.
Beckford’s Folly (Charlie Appleby)
26 June - Racecourse Syndicates Association Promoting Shared Ownership EBF Confined Novice (Max 1 Run)
The go-to talking point from the opening novice at Newmarket on Thursday was probably the defeat of short-priced favourite Romeo Montague, yet that narrative takes away from an eye-catching winner.
Having been described as very green on his Lingfield debut in a hood, you could be forgiven for expecting Beckford’s Folly to be a raw, unfurnished two-year-old and the opposite was presented. With no hood for his second start, the striking chestnut colt was the consummate professional in the paddock – more than could be said for a few of his compatriots, who became very excited by the runners for the fillies’ maiden crossing the track to the pre-parade at a key moment.
Taking a keen hold from the early stages, William Buick managed to tuck Beckford’s Folly behind horses and the colt made eye-catching progress with a furlong to run, recording an easy near-three length success. He may not be a world-beater, but there’s potential there and you’d expect connections to find him a nice prize along the way this year.
Composing (Aidan O’Brien)
27 June - O'Driscolls Irish Whiskey Irish EBF Fillies Maiden
The seven-furlong fillies’ maiden on the first day of the Irish Derby meeting has been successfully plundered by Aidan O’Brien over the years – and by some of his best, with Hermosa, Love and Lake Victoria all featuring in the race.
This year’s winner Composing wasn’t even the first-string from the yard, with 1.5 million guinea purchase Minerva expected to build on her debut third at Leopardstown. The difference between the two fillies was notable going down to post with the laidback Composing gave her tense stablemate a lead to the start, taking the eye with her relaxed nature and easy way of going.
Her demeanour perhaps explains the change of tactics employed from debut, where the daughter of Wootton Bassett was settled in the rear and never showed any inclination to pick up.
This time, she was ridden positively from the front by Wayne Lordan and ran out an easy winner, impressing with a game attitude and shaped better than the three-quarter length winning margin suggests.
Out of the smart Group winning miler Epona Plays, she looks to be a major player in the Fillies’ Mile reckoning and yet another exciting Wootton Bassett.
Benvenuto Cellini (Aidan O’Brien)
28 June - Barronstown Stud Irish EBF (C & G) Maiden
You’ll have to excuse the Aidan O’Brien-heavy level of this week’s column, but we are in Ireland and horses to follow are horses to follow.
If you follow the live paddock updates, it’ll be little surprise to Benvenuto Cellini feature – the sum up of the Barronstown Stud Irish EBF (C & G) Maiden being ‘looks to be between Dorset and Benvenuto Cellini here, and the professionalism of Dorset wins out - Benvenuto Cellini may be the best of the pair going forward’.
It doesn’t always happen but the race unfolded as such, with Benvenuto Cellini chasing home his well-fancied stablemate, looking promising but raw and gangly in the closing stages.
Out of Breeders’ Cup winner Newspaperofrecord, the colt is a full-sister to Giselle who started in the same way – beaten into second by classy stablemate (Bedtime Story) on debut before winning a hot Curragh maiden.
Benvenuto Cellini looks a Group horse in the making and if not that, you wouldn’t want to be against him when he appears in a maiden next time.
Sujet (Dermot Weld)
29 June - Dubai Duty Free Handicap
With a nine-race card of predominantly handicaps on the Irish Derby card, it would be rude not to feature a handicapper and Sujet caught the eye on his first foray into handicap company.
He boasted some useful juvenile form including a third behind Shackleton in a Curragh maiden and had been gelded over the winter, coming into the nine-furlong contest on his seasonal debut.
‘Not unfit, but may sharpen up for the run’ was the paddock comment and given his appearance, his comfortable one-and-a-quarter length success over favourite Mississippi River suggests more is to come.
Even if the handicapper hands a hefty rise from his current mark of 77, Sujet will still be competitive in premier handicaps and connections may have loftier ambitions – with the gelding entered in the nine-furlong Group 3 Meld Stakes at Leopardstown in mid-July.
