Horses to follow: Trackside Live team with horses for My Stable

The Trackside Live team provide more horses to keep tabs on following recent visits to Yarmouth and the Curragh.

Ipanema Queen (Adrian Murray) 23 May – Curragh – Irish EBF Auction Series Maiden There isn’t anything better than a 20-plus runner Irish two-year-old maiden and Irish Guineas weekend kicked off in style as Adrian Murray’s Ipanema Queen registered an easy success. Well-supported in the market, she was one of four fancied juveniles from the paddock (‘not big, race sharp for debut’), which included some quality (and expensive) debutants. Although a professional attitude saw the Sands Of Mali filly rocket from the stalls in a straight line, giving her an early advantage, she was still all legs at the four-furlong marker and held together by Wayne Lordan, pulled clear for a five-and-a-half length advantage at the line. Although the form may be subject to some scrutiny ahead of a proposed tilt in the Albany – Adrian Murray’s juveniles have started well, she was only a 4,500 guineas purchase at the sales etc – this filly looks the real deal and will still improve for the benefit of experience.





Shackleton (Aidan O’Brien) 23 May – Curragh – Gallinule Stakes When you’re trying to get back home (or to a well-situated motorway hotel on the outskirts of Dublin) on a Friday night from the Curragh, the last thing you need is a lengthy stewards' enquiry and we were granted that honour in the Gallinule. Ignore the drama in the final furlong and look back to Shackleton, who was an entirely disappointing favourite, failing to land a blow. In the paddock, he was all Camelot – big, imposing, impressive - but looked like he needed the run, getting increasingly warm all the way to post. Whilst Reyenzi appears to be a smart prospect to take from the race, it’s hard to believe that the intrepidly named Shackleton won’t come forward. He’s entered in both Derbies, yet a run in the King Edward VII Stakes appeals as an idea – fellow O’Brien trained Japan was beaten on reappearance before winning the 2019 renewal.

Yellow Diamonds (Raphael Friere) 22 May - Yarmouth - EBF Fillies Novice Stakes Whilst one half of the Trackside team has been jetting off to Ireland to enjoy herself, the other half decided a three-and-a-half hour drive to Yarmouth on Thursday was required in order to have a look at the quality maidens. And to be fair I’m glad I did, as I think I saw some good horses on show. The Fillies maiden was first and whilst I’ve no doubt winner Staya was best on the day, the one I’d want going forward is Yellow Diamonds, who I liked a lot on looks pre-race. A proper sprint type, quite close-coupled with plenty of power at the back, she travelled well - if a little keen early - on the front end until veering badly left when asked for her effort, which cost her what chance she had at that point, and ultimately a place as David Egan allowed her an easy time of it late. She’s probably more a nursery type at this stage but I think she’ll step forward quite a bit from this. She’ll know a lot more next time and should be in your trackers for a speedy 5f nursery this summer.

Kuu (Archie Watson) 22 May - Yarmouth - British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes Onto the males, and frankly you could take any of these forward, I think there will be plenty of winners from this race. Winner Postmodern showed the need for a pre-parade ring at every track; with the saddle on, he looked like he might tighten up a bit for this, but once removed post-race, it was clear to see what a powerful specimen he was, and quotes of 10/1 for the Coventry look fair. I’ll take Kuu as the one to reward us at good odds somewhere this season. Another powerful sort, quite close-coupled, a real eyecatching individual, he found this experience all too much for him, green as grass and outpaced throughout, and bar the one tap with the whip Hollie Doyle was not hard on him at all, allowing him the experience without putting him under pressure. He’ll learn plenty next time too and again, one for nurseries later in the season. He’ll get 7f easily enough and perhaps a bit further; monitor his progression and we’ll get involved once he has a mark.

Our Friend Mouse (Andy Oliver) 25 May – Curragh - Finlay Volvo Irish EBF (C & G) Maiden Rain was the main order of the day at the Curragh on Saturday, and it took until the last race for something to jump out from a horse-to-follow perspective. We do the hard yards at Trackside and Our Friend Mouse proved to be worth enduring the miserable weather, making an eye-catching late run to finish second at 66/1 for trainer Andy Oliver. The comment ‘really impressive physical, tall and athletic chestnut, a little clueless and green with two handlers’ summed up his paddock appearance. This is a really smart colt and he’s one for the notebook going forward.

