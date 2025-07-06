Horses to follow: Trackside Live team with horses for My Stable tracker

The Trackside Live team provide horses for your My Stable tracker following the recent action at Sandown and... Stratford.

Timeforarum (Brian Eckley) July 1, Stratford - Davisons Law Handicap Hurdle David, sick of looking at small horses, took to the road to have midweek jaunts at Stratford and Worcester to keep his eye in (the BIG Summer Day at Rasen isn’t far away, you know) and whilst he didn’t expect to be worth finding anything for the column this week, here we are. To be fair, Timeforarum had been on David’s radar for a while, well before he finally came good at Hereford last December (won easily) and having got his head in front, looked like one to follow. He hadn’t been seen since then before reappearing at Stratford on Tuesday night and from the moment he arrived in the pre-parade ring it was clear he had, ahem, wintered well. Very much in need of the run, with plenty to work on, the expectation was he’d fall away pretty quickly once the wick was turned up but he was still in there battling on the home turn, exceeding David’s pre-race expectations, before unsurprisingly falling away late. On this, he looks like he’s retained his ability and ought to be capable of winning more. Maybe one more run to put him spot on is required, but he’s one that will be winning again before much longer.

Imac Wood (Deborah Cole) July 1, Stratford - Farmers Farewell Handicap Chase In much the same fashion, Imac Wood, after an absence of well over six months, looked like he would come on for the run in this handicap chase, plenty around his middle to work on. For much of the contest he was held up out back and was in danger of becoming slightly detached at one point, but to his credit his jumping was good, and it got him into the contest as they went down the back for the final time. Indeed, he looked like getting involved in the finish at one point before that lack of fitness told, and he had no more to give from the last. All four of his wins for his current yard have come when there’s a bit of cut in the ground, according to Timeform, which makes this effort on quick ground all the more meritorious. So, with this under his belt, wait for a spot of rain to come, and then a race over 2m4f on a flat track - which seem his optimum conditions - should be his, as he’s on a mark he can do some damage off.

Magician Of Riga (Richard Hannon) July 4, Sandown - Tattersalls £40,000 EBF Novice Stakes It’s not often that you reflect on a novice race and think the winner is probably going to be the least attractive of the field going forward, but it’s probably the case in the Tattersalls £40,000 EBF Novice Stakes. Take nothing away from Pacifica Pier – who was Trackside’s paddock pick – but the colt was what we refer to as a ‘today’ horse: physically ready, suited to the test and the best on offer for the task in hand. Publish has inevitably found his way into plenty of notebooks after struggling for racing room before making eye-catching progress under Colin Keane, but the Gosdens’ colt is going to a short-priced favourite wherever he goes next. Instead, look to the well-beaten Magician Of Riga for a bit of value. A half-brother to seven-time winner Ferrous, the colt was a £85,000 purchase and clearly needed the run – ideal for a small maiden somewhere over the next few months.

Victory Queen (Charlie Appleby) July 5, Sandown - Coral Distaff Light-framed and athletic, Victory Queen stood out in the spring as a filly to follow for the rest of the season, completing back-to-back victories at the end of April. Given a break subsequently, it was a surprise to see how much the daughter of Kingman had filled out physically since her last appearance, impressing with her size and scope rather than the narrow profile she had displayed earlier in the season. Victory Queen wasn’t as race-fit as she’d looked on her previous two runs and earnt the comment ‘might be seen to best effect next time’ – still producing a commendable effort to stay on for fourth. She holds no further entries at present and it would be little surprise to see her turn the tables on a few of these next time, with the benefit of that return run.