Horses to follow: Timeform Large P horses

Timeform highlight three horses who have the Timeform Large P attached to their rating, denoting they are open to significant improvement.

Feel Gut (122P) Feel Gut showed plenty of ability when runner-up to Macho Man – who is also now in the same ownership, trained by Willie Mullins – in a newcomers event at Auteuil in October, and he looked a top prospect when going on place better on his British and Stable debut at Warwick last month. He was well found in the market – no surprise given his profile and connections – and he never gave his backers an ounce of worry, travelling fluently, sharp at his hurdles and displaying a smart turn of foot as he quickened clear going down to the final flight. Feel Gut holds an entry in the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, and he wouldn’t be out of place there, though connections do also have the option of sticking to junior hurdles and preserving his novice status for next season; either way, he's open to significant further improvement. Nicky Henderson

David versus Goliath as Adam Nicol takes on the might of Willie Mullins in Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham

The Reverand (h120P) The Reverand was a smart performer on the Flat for William Haggas, winning the Old Borough Cup Handicap on his final start in that sphere, and he’s looked a bright prospect over hurdles since switching to Willie Mullins. He justified prohibitive odds to make a winning debut in a maiden at Cork in a first-time hood, travelling like a classy sort and also impressing with his jumping, easily moving clear on the closing stages without his jockey having to get anywhere near serious. The Reverand was fast tracked to Grade 1 company just four weeks later and again caught the eye with how he moved through his race before unseating his rider after clipping heels with the eventual winner turning for home. He looked to be travelling at least as well as that rival at the time of his departure and he remains a hurdler full of potential – he has entries in the Supreme and Turners Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. Willie Mullins

Apace Tribe (h116P) Apace Tribe was successful on his second start in points and changed hands for £85,000 afterwards. He built on the experience of his Rules debut when opening his account by a wide margin in a bumper at Listowel in September, looking a strong-galloping type as he bounded clear. Apace Tribe was sent of the 6/4-on favourite for his hurdling debut after five months off at Ayr recently and he again looked a tremendous prospect, justifying notable support in the style of one destined for much better things. He travelled powerfully throughout and immediately sprinted clear after jumping into the lead at the second-last, comfortably beating his main market rival by 13 lengths. Apace Tribe holds an entry in the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, which would require him moving up to three miles, but there is plenty of stamina in his pedigree, and there’s no doubt he’s a smart hurdler in the making. Noel Kelly