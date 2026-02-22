David versus Goliath as Adam Nicol takes on the might of Willie Mullins in Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham

Matt Brocklebank feels we could be in for a David versus Goliath treat in the JCB Triumph Hurdle with Adam Nicol's Minella Study taking on the Willie Mullins masses.

Incredible strength in depth Willie Mullins was forced to rule Narciso Has out of the Triumph Hurdle in the week but still has 14 horses currently in the picture including the pair to have assumed command at the top of the market. They are Selma De Vary, who shaped with a good deal of promise when second to Narciso Has on stable debut at the DRF, and Proactif, who has looked a really smart recruit on account of his win in January and now takes on the mantle of being JP McManus’s first string, with the Nicky Henderson-trained Mustang Du Breuil only third in Saturday’s Dovecote and that one’s stablemate Manlaga seemingly bound for the Fred Winter. Macho Man was put in his place by Proactif at Fairyhouse, Forty Fifty was in turn well held by Macho Man on his debut at Auteuil, while Selma De Vary’s owner Rich Ricci could also call upon Charme De Faust and Madness d’Elle, maiden winners at Thurles and Gowran, respectively. WATCH: Charme De Faust wins by nine lengths in Thurles Maiden Hurdle

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

25/1 shot not to be overlooked As last year’s 100/1 winner taught us, it can pay to look beyond the more obvious Mullins runners in here too and Kai Lung who – like Poniros last term though not quite to the same extent – brings experience from the Flat during his time with Francois Rohaut in the south of France. Unlike that one, he had to run over hurdles to qualify for the Triumph following the rule change and the son of Galiway (sire of Vauban, Gala Marceau and Jimmy De Seuil among others) did it well at Naas a month ago. He was no doubt seeing off the odd Fred Winter project in the process, not least third home Saratoga who has been a warm order for the Cheltenham handicap, but Mon Creuset was quite well fancied on the day under Paul Townend and he was beaten almost nine lengths in fourth so it might be dangerous to underestimate the form. On Sunday, the Kenny Alexander-owned Majolique also put her hand up for a potential trip to Cheltenham after overcoming a considerable market drift and a rough race to make a successful start for Mullins in the Listed juvenile hurdle at Naas, sparking the odd bookmaker to go as short at 14/1, having been 40s at the start of the day. Perhaps the most interesting of the lot is the aptly-named Minella Academy, who meets the amended Triumph criteria following a debut score in Cork’s Irish Stallion Farms EBF Academy Hurdle back in November (replay below).

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

That easy win came in the silks of trainer John Nallen, six days prior to the horse being bought by the H O S Syndicate for £370,000 at the Goffs UK Coral Gold Cup sale. They’ve already had extraordinary levels of success with Mullins, largely down to Ethical Diamond and Absurde who have won the County Hurdle, Sussex Champion Hurdle, Breeders’ Cup Turf and two Sky Bet Ebors between them, and this horse is definitely ghosting into the Festival under the radar at a general 25/1. Fly in the ointment out of same academy If you’re into David versus Goliath stories, then the powerhouse Mullins squad taking on Minella Study for Adam Nicol is an absorbing prospect. We’re not quite in Keegan territory here but I know there are plenty of northern jumps fans who would love it, love it! if the Northumberland-based Minella Study gave the Irish a proper fright here, and Timeform ratings suggest he could conceivably have picked up the favourite’s baton, seeing as his 158p is just 3lb lower than that of the Grade 1 winner Narciso Has (161p). Minella Study looked a cut above his rivals in the JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle at Cheltenham in December and those in attendance at Kelso's bet365 Morebattle Hurdle meeting next Saturday could be in for a treat as he's reportedly due for a spin after racing. One man who is likely to have a foot in both camps is the aforementioned Nallen, who also trained Minella Study before moving him on to Nicol in the autumn.