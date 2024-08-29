Horses To Follow: Three improvers with the Timeform Large P

The Timeform Large P is used to identify horses who are capable of much better form. Here are three exciting prospects who were awarded the Large P on their latest start.

Participle (Timeform rating 84P) Runner-up, 1m fillies' novice, Salisbury, Thursday 15 August

Participle boasts an excellent pedigree - she's by Frankel out of a half-sister to the top-class Kingman - and she made a highly promising start to her career when narrowly denied at Salisbury. Participle looked set to collect when quickening up down the outside to hit the front inside the final furlong, but she lost the lead after running green and couldn't quite get back up despite rallying well close home. She looked like the best long-term prospect in the line-up and is open to significant improvement with this initial experience under her belt.

Aftermath (75P) Runner-up, 7f maiden, Newbury, Saturday 17 August Aftermath caught the eye on paper ahead of his debut at Newbury - he is by Justify and out of sister to Irish 1000 Guineas winner Misty For Me - and he shaped with plenty of encouragement to finish runner-up behind the dominant winner who raced on a different part of the track by the inside rail. Aftermath, who raced in the centre group, showed obvious signs of inexperience and needed to be shaken up at halfway, but he ran on well to take second inside the final furlong, leaving the impression that he should be much sharper for the run. His strength in the finish, allied with his pedigree, suggests that a step up in trip should suit, and he looks capable of winning a maiden before going on to compete at a higher level.

Saqqara Sands (73P) Runner-up, 7f fillies' maiden, Wolverhampton, Tuesday 20 August

Saqqara Sands had to settle for second at Wolverhampton but she made a highly encouraging debut and looked like the best prospect in the field by some way. She was poorly drawn and forced to settle off the pace out wide for two furlongs until dropping in and finding cover. That meant she had some ground to make up in the straight but she was short of room and couldn't fully open up until close home. She was really motoring at the line, though, and can run to a much higher level granted a clear shot at things.